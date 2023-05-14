'I can't fault him' - James Doyle set to partner Derby hope Slipofthepen again for the King and Queen

James Doyle is looking forward to getting back on board the King and Queen's possible Betfred Derby hope on Tuesday and said: "I can't fault him."

The unbeaten colt, who is owned by King Charles and Queen Camilla, is a best-priced 25-1 for Epsom a fortnight on Saturday.

He won impressively by five and a half lengths on debut at Kempton last autumn and returned to land a conditions race by a length and a quarter there last month.

Doyle rode him both times and will be back on board when he takes on three rivals in the over a mile at Sandown.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt had been mentioned as a possible contender for a mile Classic but the jockey said: "This looks a nice option for him. The Guineas and the French Guineas were spoken about but they probably came a little bit soon."

Slipofthepen won on the same card as stablemate , a subsequent Listed winner, last month and Doyle said: "He's done nothing wrong. Last time at Kempton, it was hard to be impressive – the filly of John's that won that day came out and won the Pretty Polly quite nicely – and I can't fault him. He felt really good at Newmarket in his work and I hope there is plenty to look forward to."

Slipofthepen: "There is plenty to look forward to" Credit: Mark Cranham

Asked about the Derby, Doyle said: "Who knows how far he'll stay? He's a pretty quick horse at this stage, so we'll see."

His opponents in Tuesday's race include the Charlie Johnston-trained , who won on his first start as a three-year-old at Musselburgh last month, and , who was well beaten in the Greenham last time out.

Slipofthepen is one of three horses owned by the King and Queen still engaged at Epsom, alongside Circle Of Fire and Desert Hero.

The King's late mother went close to winning the Derby in the week of her coronation in 1953, when Aureole finished second to Pinza. Edward VII is the only reigning monarch to have landed the Epsom Classic, with Minoru carrying his colours to success in 1909.

