'I basically work for nothing' - ten-horse Newmarket trainer sends out four straight winners amid challenging financial climate

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Newmarket trainer Michael Wigham is hoping to extend a remarkable run of four consecutive winners at Brighton this afternoon and has already engaged one of them at Thirsk tomorrow in a bid to keep his purple patch going.

The Hamilton Road-based trainer, who has just ten horses in his yard, enjoyed a double at the seaside track eight days ago with Dion Baker and King Of War , having got the ball rolling with Instant Bond at Pontefract on June 21.

The treble then turned into a four-timer when Dark Tornado landed a 7f handicap at Newmarket last Saturday following which he was cut to 25-1 (from 66) for the Bunbury Cup at the Newmarket July festival next week.

Dark Tornado (John Egan) beats Aalto at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In typical fashion, Wigham has driven the horsebox himself down the M3 to Brighton this morning, where he has high hopes of keeping his run going.

He said of his runners today: “Both have good chances and they’ll either both win or finish second. Dion Baker is worse off with [last week's runner-up] Havana Mojito in the seven-furlong handicap, but we could beat him again, while King Of War has a good chance in the mile handicap."

Indeed, King Of War could be set for a busy week, as Wigham said: “He went up 7lb this morning for his win last week and we’ll see how he comes out of today’s race, but we’ve already declared him for Thirsk tomorrow where Alexandra Egan, who is a 7lb claimer on the up, has been booked.

"It was nice to get a winner at Newmarket with Dark Tornado and he’ll now run in the Bunbury Cup. Obviously he’ll get a penalty, but the horse he beat [Aalto] was beaten a nose in the race last year and also won it the year before, so our horse deserves to line up."

Dark Tornado: set for the Bunbury Cup

Wigham has enjoyed success at both Group and big-handicap level over the years, including in the 2010 Cambridgeshire with Credit Swap, but he is now just staying afloat.

“We've had a few winners and hopefully make enough to keep going," he said. "Those who have been winning recently are summer horses who go on fast ground, which has made the difference."

Before this summer run of success, Wigham was feeling the financial pinch like many trainers at his level, who are only a few losers away from calling it a day.

“It’s an achievement to keep going in the current financial climate and I basically work for nothing," he said. "Everything has gone up across the board by 40 per cent and we are asking owners for £2,000 a month to keep a horse. Be it the feed – for which we used to pay £600 a week for and now pay £1,000, the electric, the fuel, the muck removal and rates.

"For us guys in the middle, it’s become a labour of love and many of us smaller trainers do it for the love of the game more than any financial reward. We've had to bite the bullet more and more just lately."

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