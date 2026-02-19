Huntingdon goes ahead on Thursday but Clonmel off and Exeter faces raceday inspection with track waterlogged

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Huntingdon's Thursday card goes ahead after the track passed its inspection.

An inspection was called on Wednesday for the seven-race card with 4mm of rain forecast to fall overnight into raceday.

However, the track has handled 6mm that fell overnight, with the going described as heavy and two fences set to be omitted.

Clerk of the course Andrew Morris said: "We had a little more rain than was forecast and we're going to have to bypass two fences to create a safe route, but we're just very happy that we're able to race."

Friday's Exeter card is under threat after a raceday inspection was called, leaving the track in a "very delicate" position.

Exeter: Friday's meeting is under threat Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The seven-race fixture, headlined by the Devon National Handicap Chase (3.45 ), has endured double-digit rainfall every day since the start of the week, including a total of 55mm on Wednesday, leaving parts of the track waterlogged.

Thursday is expected to be dry, while there is 1-2mm of rain forecast between 9am and midday on raceday.

The ground is currently heavy and officials will need an accurate forecast if the meeting is to go ahead.

Clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said at 8am: "We're forecast to be dry into tomorrow morning, and we need to see that the track has improved and that the waterlogged areas have improved sufficiently.

"With the forecast, we would have to be hopeful of racing, albeit in testing conditions. However, I'm slightly nervous about receiving more rain than anticipated and we're in a very delicate position.

"Tomorrow's forecast suggests there's a light band of rain coming through between 9am and midday before racing, but I wouldn't want that to be any more than what's currently predicted."

Clonmel’s Friday card has been cancelled after the track failed its inspection on Thursday.

A check was scheduled for 10am, but officials announced the decision earlier than planned after the track received more than 20mm of rain from Wednesday morning.

Clonmel's Friday card will not go ahead Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Clerk of the course Paul Moloney said: “Following persistent and heavy rain yesterday, we are unable to give a positive update this morning and conditions have deteriorated here at Clonmel.

"We've had a total of 20mm of rain since declarations yesterday morning which was double what was forecast and we really needed to miss the bulk of the rain to give us a chance of racing tomorrow.

"With the track remaining waterlogged and unfit for racing we have made the early decision to cancel the meeting."

