Howden announced as new sponsor at the Guineas meeting

Insurance broker Howden has been announced as a major sponsor at this year's Guineas meeting, with the firm backing 13 races across the final two days of the fixture.

Howden's sponsorship extends to seven races on Saturday and six races on Sunday, replacing Betfair as the backer of races such as the Dahlia Stakes and the Palace House Stakes. The 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas are sponsored by Qipco.

Howden chief executive David Howden, who owns possible 1,000 Guineas contender Running Lion, said: "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Jockey Club for the Qipco Guineas festival. This sponsorship further enables Howden to build on our equine industry relationships, and continue our support of racing and its stakeholders."

This year's 2,000 Guineas coincides with the King's coronation, with Newmarket hosting a garden party at the track on Saturday to mark the occasion.

Sophie Able, Newmarket racecourses and international director, said: "We are counting down the final days to what should be a historic Guineas festival with the coronation of the King and some exceptional Flat racing.

"We are delighted to be partnering with a brand of Howden's standing and commitment to British racing for our premier fixture of the year."

Stoute and Sea The Stars join British Champions Series Hall of Fame

Sir Michael Stoute and Sea The Stars have been inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame, which celebrates the best human and equine talents to have been involved in British racing.

Stoute becomes the third trainer to join the hall of fame, alongside Vincent O'Brien and Sir Henry Cecil, while Lester Piggott, Frankie Dettori, Willie Carson and Pat Eddery have also been recognised. The Queen is also a member of the hall of fame, making her the only female – human or equine – to be inducted so far.

Stoute said: "I am very flattered and most grateful to have been inducted into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame. Of course, it has only been made possible by good horses, talented and dedicated staff and loyal owners."

Sea The Stars is the eighth horse to have been placed in the hall of fame after Frankel, Brigadier Gerard, Dayjur, Nijinsky, Dancing Brave, Mill Reef and Galileo.

