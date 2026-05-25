How racing keeps the show on the road during a heatwave - including early start times and ice lollies for jockeys

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Britain endured its hottest ever day in May with temperatures rising to 34C, only two months after March also experienced its warmest day.

The heatwave has resulted in an amber heat-health alert in parts of England until Wednesday, forcing both racecourses and yards to adapt to the extreme weather.

So how does racing keep the show on the road?

Timing is key

With the hottest time of the day coming in the afternoon, timing is essential to ensuring horses are able to race safely.

Some tracks have been able to proactively combat this issue by bringing race times forward, with Monday's card at Huntingdon beginning an hour and a half earlier so racing could get under way before temperatures hit 34C later in the day.

Similar adjustments have been made in France, with Auteuil's Tuesday card now commencing before 10am as opposed to its previous start time of 12.55pm.

For those unable to drastically alter their start times, timing still proves an essential component, with tracks looking at ways to reduce the time runners spend in the direct sun during the afternoon.

Clerk Ben Hicks, who has been overseeing preparations for Tuesday's card at Bath, said: "I've adjusted the timings slightly as we don't want horses milling around too long in the heat. We've sorted it so that they'll be in the parade ring for only a couple of minutes and then out onto the track.

"The layout at Bath helps us, as we're able to have the washdown area very close to the track and it's all about minimising the time they're out in the sun. We're approaching things with plenty of precaution. We're ready for it, we're a summer track and we've faced these temperatures before. It's all about being prepared and having everything on hand, right down to ice lollies for the jockeys and staff."

Keeping it cool

The chief priority of those at the racecourse is making sure water is in plentiful supply.

"It's all about keeping everyone as cool and hydrated as possible," said Plumpton's clerk Marcus Waters. "To that end, we have additional staff coming in to help with the washing off of horses for our Tuesday meeting. We're fairly fortunate in that where they wash off is quite shaded when we're racing, so that's a huge help.

"A lot of water everywhere is the main focus. Of course, that includes washing down horses and making sure they're hydrated, but also you have to consider the staff. We'll be keeping the stable yard as cool as possible and giving out additional water at all points of the track."

Extra water and misting fans will be used to help combat the hot weather Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Among the tools used to keep runners cool include misting fans, which provide a constant stream of cold water and air before and after the race, as well as having an experienced team of veterinary staff on hand for any heat-related issues.

Waters added: "We'll probably keep all the horses in the wash down area straight after the race and wait until the vets approve before we allow the winner into the parade ring, just to make sure all the horses are well. We'll keep monitoring it all through the day."

Home remedies

It is not just racecourses that have to adapt to the heat, with yards also having to tweak their systems to shield horses and staff from the worst of the soaring temperatures.

"It's a case of managing the weather while not trying to change horses' schedules too much," Newmarket trainer James Tate said. "You don't want to throw them off, they really are animals of routine. We're getting them out as early as reasonable before the worst of the hot weather and keeping them hydrated throughout the day, with plenty of electrolytes and salt, too.

"The issue is more the acclimatation than actual heat, as it was fairly mild and then suddenly we've had this hot weather, but the horses seem to cope remarkably well – the staff probably find it much hotter."

James Tate: made adjustments to cope with the hot weather Credit: Alisha Meeder

Among the considerations yards are having to make are the adjustments of morning lots, with trainers like Harry Eustace pulling out their strings half an hour earlier, as well as the impact of hot weather on race plans.

Eustace said: "You're certainly thinking about sending runners to the track in the morning, regardless of when the racing is. The last thing you'd want is them to be stuck in the box in traffic in this weather.

"We've got the odd one we've decided not to run as it would've been their first run back and quite tough on them in the heat. We're just being safe and looking after the horses as best we can."

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