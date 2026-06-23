How does Ombudsman stack up against the Godolphin greats? Here's what Racing Post Ratings tell us

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Ombudsman's triumph in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last week was one of the standout performances of the season, but how does he shape up against some of the Godolphin greats? We take a look at some of the best horses to have carried the blue silks to find out where Ombudsman ranks on the list...

Racing Post Rating: 139

For sheer brilliance, no Godolphin horse has matched the extraordinary talent of Dubai Millennium. Trained by Saeed bin Suroor at the turn of the century, Dubai Millennium was a fantastic winner of nine of his ten starts, suffering his sole defeat in the 1999 Derby.

He came into his own as a four-year-old in 2000. Despite making only two starts, both performances would have earned him a spot on this list. His final start, an eight-length success in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, earned him an RPR of 133, the same as Ombudsman this year, but it was his incredible Dubai World Cup success earlier that year that earned him a monster RPR of 139.

Dubai Millennium's runaway success in the Dubai World Cup produced the highest Racing Post Rating of any horse ever ridden by Frankie Dettori Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It was a perfect success for Godolphin's superstar colt as he shattered the track record at Nad Al Sheba when powering six lengths clear of US challenger Behrens, with Public Purse another five and a half lengths back in third. He tragically died a year later from grass sickness but his bloodline lives on through his son Dubawi.

Racing Post Rating: 138

Daylami was another legendary horse for Bin Suroor in the late 1990s and the striking grey built up a huge following through his 11 career victories and seven Group 1s.

As well as his King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes win in 1999, Daylami's long list of triumphs included the Breeders' Cup Turf, Eclipse and Coronation Cup, but it was the 1999 Irish Champion Stakes that earned him his career-best RPR of 138.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, the five-year-old dominated a field that included the winners of the Juddmonte International and Irish Derby by a dazzling nine lengths.

Daylami: star for Saeed bin Suroor Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Racing Post Rating: 136

Mark Of Esteem did not race beyond three, unlike his better-rated Godolphin counterparts, but he still made a big splash during his standout Classic campaign in 1996.

Another top-class colt from the Bin Suroor yard, Mark Of Esteem landed the 2,000 Guineas before achieving his greatest RPR of 136 in a thrilling showdown with 1,000 Guineas winner Bosra Sham in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes that September. Sir Henry Cecil's filly went on to confirm the strength of that success by winning the Champion Stakes a month later.

Mark Of Esteem defeats Bosra Sham in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Credit: Phil Smith

Racing Post Rating: 135

Derby runner-up Sakhee hit new highs in 2001 when he moved from John Dunlop's yard to Bin Suroor and enjoyed a standout season with four wins, two seconds and a third from his seven starts as a four-year-old.

While he earned a sublime RPR of 134 for winning that year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe by six lengths, he had gone even higher when netting an RPR of 135 in the Juddmonte International under Dettori, swaggering home from rising star Grandera and Lockinge and Eclipse winner Medicean by seven lengths.

Racing Post Rating: 133

Yet another leading name from Bin Suroor's golden spell with Godolphin in the early 2000s, Fantastic Light had a prolific career that spanned four seasons, culminating in glory in the Breeders' Cup Turf in 2001.

Before that, there were two epic duels with Galileo and both stars got their day in the sun, with Galileo landing the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes before Fantastic Light turned the tables in the Irish Champion Stakes.

However, Fantastic Light's best result on RPRs was the 2001 Prince of Wales's Stakes, where he matched the rating earned by Ombudsman with a two-and-a-half-length triumph over Kalanisi.

Fantastic Light duels with Galileo in the King George Credit: Ed Byrne

Racing Post Rating: 133

Intikhab never achieved quite the same highs as some of the other horses on this list but he was still capable of producing a massive performance, as he showed when winning the 1998 Queen Anne Stakes.

The four-year-old had competed in only one Group race prior to Royal Ascot, when winning the Diomed Stakes at Epsom, but stepped up in grade with ease for a dazzling eight-length victory under Frankie Dettori, earning him an RPR of 133.

Racing Post Rating: 133

Ombudsman's four-length romp over Minnie Hauk last week makes him the joint-best horse not trained by Bin Suroor to don the famous blue silks.

The five-year-old earned an RPR of 133 for his supreme victory under William Buick, with last year's Arc winner Daryz back in third, and ties him as the joint-fifth-best Godolphin runner in history. He looked better than ever when running away with Wednesday's feature race and there is every chance he could build on that effort further, with the Juddmonte International mooted as the next likely target for the star middle-distance horse.

Ombudsman produced the best Godolphin performance this season at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Racing Post Rating: 133

Journalism and Sovereignty dominated the headlines in the US last year but Sovereignty emerged victorious in the battle for top honours with victories in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Trained by Bill Mott, Sovereignty ended his season at the top of his game with a sensational romp in the Travers Stakes, breezing home by ten lengths under Junior Alvarado for an RPR of 133.

He suffered his first defeat in over a year when White Abarrio denied him in the Oaklawn Handicap in April but all eyes will be on the pair's next clash this weekend in the Stephen Foster Stakes, which will mark Sovereignty's first start at Churchill Downs since winning the Derby last year.

Racing Post Rating: 133

Joining the impressive roster of Godolphin horses to have earned an RPR of 133 is four-time Group 1 winner Swain, who was another of Bin Suroor's aces in the late 1990s.

One of only a handful of horses to have won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes twice, Swain was a consistent high-class operator for the Newmarket yard with ten career victories including the Irish Champion Stakes and Coronation Cup.

While he performed at the top of his game right through until the end of his six-year-old campaign, his best RPR came early on when he was a shock 16-1 winner of the King George in 1997, winning by a length from the brilliant Pilsudski.

Read more:

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