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How Amo Racing continues to expand - including a new £1.5m purchase in Newmarket

Peter Scargill looks at the growth of Kia Joorabchian’s operation

Kia Joorabchian: the Amo Racing supremo makes the invite list for his taste in fine wine and cigars
Kia Joorabchian: Amo Racing supremoCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Amo Racing have expanded their presence in British racing further with confirmation of the purchase of a second racing stable in Newmarket.

Updated Land Registry documents show Kia Joorabchian’s outfit purchased Induna Stables last year for £1.5 million, adding to their purchase of the historic Freemason Lodge.

As Amo Racing prepare for arguably their biggest day since Joorabchian elevated his spending and ambitions in 2024, with Ancient Egypt and Poker attempting to land the owner a first Classic in the Betfred Derby, we assess the scale of the organisation.

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Deputy industry editor

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