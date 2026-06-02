How Amo Racing continues to expand - including a new £1.5m purchase in Newmarket

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Amo Racing have expanded their presence in British racing further with confirmation of the purchase of a second racing stable in Newmarket.

Updated Land Registry documents show Kia Joorabchian’s outfit purchased Induna Stables last year for £1.5 million, adding to their purchase of the historic Freemason Lodge.

As Amo Racing prepare for arguably their biggest day since Joorabchian elevated his spending and ambitions in 2024, with Ancient Egypt and Poker attempting to land the owner a first Classic in the Betfred Derby , we assess the scale of the organisation.