'Horses have the most wonderful timing' - Oxted ruled out of York return after weekend setback

Roger Teal was left cursing his luck after stable star Oxted was ruled out of Wednesday's 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes.

The seven-year-old is a class act on his day and won the July Cup in 2020 before another top-level strike in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot the following year.

However, he has been off since finishing third in the 2021 July Cup and is set for another stint on the sidelines after a setback prevented him from appearing on day one of York's Dante meeting.

"He gave himself a bit of a knock on Saturday morning, an overreach quite badly, so he had to have some antibiotics and pain relief and can't run," a disappointed Teal said on Monday.

"The vet came and looked at him this morning and he's sore; he's cut the bulb of his heel quite badly and is too tender to run."

Owned by Tony Hirschfeld, Stephen Piper, David Fish and John Collins, Oxted is 40-1 with Ladbrokes and Coral for the King's Stand, which takes place on June 20.

That is a race the Lambourn-based Teal hopes he can make.

"We'll probably have to wait for Ascot now," the trainer added. "We'll have to monitor him in the next week or so, but as long as we don't miss too much work then it's possible.

"It's typical bloody horses. Everything had gone smoothly and he did a gentle bit of work on Saturday and overreached, which he'd never done in his life. But because we'd entered him, he decided to do it! Horses have the most wonderful timing it seems.

"We'll monitor the situation and see, but it is a nasty cut and see how long it holds us up, but there's no way we could have taken the chance of running him at York on Wednesday."

