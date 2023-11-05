'Hopefully he can win another Grade 1' - connections of fans' favourite Paisley Park dreaming of more top-level glory

Fans' favourite Paisley Park is showing no sign of his veteran status, according to trainer Emma Lavelle, with the young-at-heart 11-year-old gearing up for another tilt at the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on December 1.

Owned by Andrew Gemmell, Paisley Park has run in the last four Long Distance Hurdles and will be looking for his second win in the race having missed out by just a neck behind Champ 12 months ago.

Also a previous winner of the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, the popular campaigner won the fourth Grade 1 of his career in the rescheduled Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton in December and Lavelle is hopeful he can add to that tally and career earnings of £678,096 this season.