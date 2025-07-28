Hong Kong jockey Angus Chung set for first ride in Britain at Windsor on Monday

Hong Kong jockey Angus Chung will take his first ride in Britain on Monday evening aboard Dreamcrafter at Windsor.

The 28-year-old has started a three-week stint with Ralph Beckett and makes his British racecourse debut for Epsom trainer Craig Benton in the 6f handicap for three-year-olds (7.35 ).

Passing the 70-winner mark in Hong Kong has opened up the door to competing internationally for Chung, who is relishing the chance to fulfil a long-held ambition.

"Last year, when I finished the season, I wanted to come to the UK to ride but I still had the P-licence in Hong Kong, so I couldn’t travel everywhere in the world. This year, I've got a full licence so I can travel everywhere," he said.

"I always wanted to travel and see the world. The UK was my first option because a lot of good jockeys are from the UK. I want to see a bit more about the different racing styles around the world."

Chung is hoping to pit his wits against two-time British champion jockey William Buick during his stay.

Angus Chung: rides Dreamcrafter at Windsor Credit: Lo Chun Kit (Getty Images)

“In the UK, I really like William Buick," he said. "He came to Hong Kong and sat opposite me in the jockeys’ room and we chatted a little bit.

"I messaged him when I came here and chatted to him. He's an excellent rider, with good hands and good style. I really respect him – I think he's my idol.”

With Dreamcrafter the outsider of the field at 40-1 for his handicap debut at Windsor, Chung faces a tall order as he attempts to emulate compatriot Vincent Ho, who scored on his first British ride in August 2018.

Chung, who was a semi-professional footballer in Hong Kong before pursuing a career in the saddle, worked in racing in Australia for three years.

After his return, he won the Tony Cruz Award in the 2023-24 season, which is given to Hong Kong's leading homegrown jockey. Last term, Chung rode 20 winners to take his tally in Hong Kong to 97 wins.

Read these next:

Godolphin's $950,000 prospect takes William Buick on rare trip to Southwell and Jim Goldie filly bids for quick hat-trick

Brace yourself for glorious marathon as Goodwood and Galway headline glittering week of racing

Confirmed runners and riders for the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday with Field Of Gold to face six rivals

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.