Hollie Doyle to undergo surgery and facing long spell on the sidelines after sustaining complex fracture in Bath fall

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Hollie Doyle will undergo surgery next week after suffering a broken leg at Bath on Friday.

Doyle was riding the Kevin Frost-trained Vault From Heaven in the 5½f handicap when she fell from her mount, who suffered a fatal injury. She was taken to hospital and found to have fractured the tibia and fibula in her left leg.

Speaking to At The Races, she said: "I’m due to have an operation next Tuesday to put plates in the leg. I have an external fixation to keep it stable as it’s a complex fracture.

"It’s extremely painful and at this stage I have no time frame to work to in terms of getting back in the saddle. I know I’m facing a long spell on the sidelines but I am committed to getting back as soon as I can."

Doyle was successful earlier on the Bath card aboard Wathnan Racing's promising juvenile Flight Signal , her 53rd winner of the year, but will now be forced to miss big races in the height of the season.

She said: "It’s so frustrating to have to miss the best of the Flat season with Royal Ascot coming up in a few weeks’ time. Things had been going well, and I was looking forward to partnering some nice horses."

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