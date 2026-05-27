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Hollie Doyle to undergo surgery and facing long spell on the sidelines after sustaining complex fracture in Bath fall

Hollie Doyle finished a superb third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year public vote in 2020
Hollie Doyle: out of action for the foreseeable with a broken legCredit: Edward Whitaker
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Hollie Doyle will undergo surgery next week after suffering a broken leg at Bath on Friday.

Doyle was riding the Kevin Frost-trained Vault From Heaven in the 5½f handicap when she fell from her mount, who suffered a fatal injury. She was taken to hospital and found to have fractured the tibia and fibula in her left leg.

Speaking to At The Races, she said: "I’m due to have an operation next Tuesday to put plates in the leg. I have an external fixation to keep it stable as it’s a complex fracture.

"It’s extremely painful and at this stage I have no time frame to work to in terms of getting back in the saddle. I know I’m facing a long spell on the sidelines but I am committed to getting back as soon as I can."

Doyle was successful earlier on the Bath card aboard Wathnan Racing's promising juvenile Flight Signal, her 53rd winner of the year, but will now be forced to miss big races in the height of the season. 

She said: "It’s so frustrating to have to miss the best of the Flat season with Royal Ascot coming up in a few weeks’ time. Things had been going well, and I was looking forward to partnering some nice horses."

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