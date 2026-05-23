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Britain

Hollie Doyle out of action after sustaining leg injury at Bath on Friday

Hollie Doyle in the weighing room at Ascot racecourse
Hollie Doyle: out of action after sustaining an injury at Bath on Friday eveningCredit: Edward Whitaker
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Hollie Doyle is facing a spell on the sidelines after a fall at Bath on Friday evening.

The rider, 29, was partnering Vault Of Heaven for Kevin Frost in the 5½f handicap when the four-year-old appeared to sustain a serious injury. She had partnered the promising juvenile Flight Signal to victory for Wathnan Racing and her boss Archie Watson earlier on the card.

Doyle posted on Instagram on Saturday: "Thank you for all the messages, unfortunately I will be on the sidelines for a while after sustaining an injury at Bath yesterday. Thoughts are with connections. I'll be back!"

Doyle has ridden 53 winners this year, including Your Song for Robson Aguiar at Naas last Sunday. She had a planned full book of rides at Salisbury on Saturday evening.

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