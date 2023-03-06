High Court case starts in London with trainer suing vet for £350,000 after death of horse

A negligent treatment case brought by a trainer against a veterinary practice over the death of one of his horses has opened at the high court in London on Monday.

Peter Crate is suing Surrey-based Shotters & Byers Equine Veterinary Practice for £350,000 after his horse, Sand Diego, died of an infection in February 2020.

Crate, who is bringing the case via his company J&J Franks Limited, is claiming the vets caused unnecessary suffering to his horse having failed to diagnose an infection that ultimately led to the three-year-old being put down.

A large lump on Sand Diego's leg was examined on the morning on Friday, February 21, 2020 by vet Dr Barbara Portal, who concluded the horse had “probably knocked himself”.

However, Michael Mylonas KC, representing Crate, said during a pre-trial hearing last November that antibiotics should have been administered earlier.

"She saw the horse every day until Wednesday, February 26, 2020 when it [sic] was transported to Liphook Equine Hospital, where it was euthanised on February 28, 2020," Mylonas said.

"The horse was in fact suffering from an infection to the hind leg. [Our] evidence is that the blood results available on [Friday] February 21, 2020 confirmed this and mandated treatment with antibiotics by Saturday morning at the latest.

"Dr Portal did not start antibiotic treatment until Sunday night. The horse did not recover."

Lawyers for the defence argue that Sand Diego "would have died anyway" even with intensive antibiotic treatment.

Sandown: where Sand Diego won in 2019 Credit: Mark Cranham

Sand Diego was successful in his fourth race as a two-year-old, winning a 5f maiden at Sandown in September 2019 and earning an official handicap rating of 79.

Speaking during the hearing in November, Crate said Sand Diego had a "bright and rosy future ahead of him" and that he had been deeply affected by the horse's death and his demeanour in the days prior to him being put down.

Mylonas said when Dr Portal visited Crate's yard on February 25 to examine Sand Diego the horse was found "panting and unable to move" and that "on the balance of probabilities" he would have survived if treated with antibiotics on February 22.

Mylonas added that "because further treatment was futile and would not benefit the horse Mr Crate took the decision that he had to be euthanised."

Five days have been set aside for the case to be heard.

Read more . . .

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.