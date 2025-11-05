'He's where I want him' - Gold Cup hope Haiti Couleurs limbers up for big targets with pipe-opener over hurdles at Newbury

Rebecca Curtis has Britain's leading Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Haiti Couleurs "where I want him" as he starts a campaign that connections hope will see him scale the biggest heights in jump racing.

Haiti Couleurs , who is a shorter price than any other horse trained in Britain for the Gold Cup in March, will start his season over hurdles in a Pertemps qualifier at Newbury on Thursday (2.50 ).

Last season's National Hunt Chase and Irish Grand National winner is a 16-1 chance with Paddy Power for the Gold Cup and has some of the most prestigious staying chases on his agenda this term, but Curtis is keen to get a run into him before he takes up one of those targets.