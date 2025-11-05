- More
'He's where I want him' - Gold Cup hope Haiti Couleurs limbers up for big targets with pipe-opener over hurdles at Newbury
Rebecca Curtis has Britain's leading Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Haiti Couleurs "where I want him" as he starts a campaign that connections hope will see him scale the biggest heights in jump racing.
Haiti Couleurs, who is a shorter price than any other horse trained in Britain for the Gold Cup in March, will start his season over hurdles in a Pertemps qualifier at Newbury on Thursday (2.50).
Last season's National Hunt Chase and Irish Grand National winner is a 16-1 chance with Paddy Power for the Gold Cup and has some of the most prestigious staying chases on his agenda this term, but Curtis is keen to get a run into him before he takes up one of those targets.
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- 'He's just so good' - Sean Bowen bids to ride first winner for trainers of Grand Sefton favourite at Aintree
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Grand Sefton at Aintree and Wincanton's Badger Beers on Saturday
- William Hill to offer new £500,000 bonus for any winner of three designated Grand National trials who follow up at Aintree
- 'There isn't a better trainer in Britain, two of his horses make my list' - Graeme Rodway provides his handicap hurdlers to follow
- Britain's leading Gold Cup hope makes his reappearance on Thursday - but what can we expect from him?
