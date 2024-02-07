Racing Post logo
premium

‘He’s the best bumper horse I’ve had’ - Jimmy Moffatt set for rare Newbury runner with talented unbeaten prospect

Union Avenue: 2-2 in bumpers this season
Union Avenue: 2-2 in bumpers this seasonCredit: John Grossick Racing

Jimmy Moffatt could saddle his first runner at Newbury in almost 17 years on Saturday, with the Cartmel trainer believing Listed bumper hope Union Avenue is among his brightest ever prospects.

Moffatt was last represented at the Berkshire track with Chief Dan George in the Long Distance Hurdle in 2007 and is set to make the 520-mile round trip with Union Avenue, who has been successful at Kelso and Aintree.

The Thomas Gardner-owned Union Avenue could be entered in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival and the bumper on Midlands National day at Uttoxeter in March, although soft ground is key to the smart five-year-old.

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 7 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 13:00, 7 February 2024

