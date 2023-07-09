Racing Post logo
'He's still a very good horse' - Burke says don't discount 33-1 shot Cold Case in July Cup

Cold Case
Cold Case: 33-1 to win the July CupCredit: Mark Cranham

Karl Burke has his sights on next Saturday's Group 1 Pertemps Network July Cup after sending out five winners on "the busiest day we've ever had".

He is looking forward to taking on some of the best sprinters around with Cold Case, who won the Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot in May only to miss the Cup itself due to unsuitably quick ground.

The in-form trainer is convinced the three-year-old is better than he was able to show when fifth in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and said: "There was a golden highway on the rail and he was stuck out in the middle and never ran his race.

David CarrReporter
Published on 9 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 9 July 2023
icon
