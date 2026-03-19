'He's really coming into himself now' - four horses to note on day one of the Go North weekend at Musselburgh

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Day one of the Go North weekend takes place at Musselburgh on Friday – here are four horses to note for the card.

2.20 Musselburgh: Racing Post+ Maiden Hurdle, 2m1½f

The six-year-old former Flat performer moved to Donald McCain's yard at the start of the season and made a promising debut when second at Wetherby in December. He finished fourth at Catterick next time out, and has had a break since.

During his time with Andrew Balding, he amassed prize-money of close to £250,000 with big-race victories in the Group 3 John Smith's Silver Cup and bet365 Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket.

What the trainer says: "He's had his wind done since his last run. We ran him on slowish ground last time and we stepped him up in trip. With it being his second time over hurdles, he travelled a bit too sharply, much sharper than he did the first day when he didn't quite finish off on bad ground. I'd have thought this was ideal for him."

Alsakib 14:20 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Theo Gillard Tnr: Donald McCain

3.55 Musselburgh: Heritage Portfolio Go North Night Nurse Series Final Novices' Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

In his first full season with Sandy Thomson the six-year-old has built on his good hurdling debut when sixth of 14 at Kelso in October. He has improved with every start since then on Racing Post Ratings.

Sanilam and Brian Hughes after victory at Newcastle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

His best performance to date came when he defeated Silver Hill by half a length at Newcastle this month, and the form of that race can be marked up with the runner-up winning this week.

What the trainer says: "He's really coming into himself now. Whether the handicapper was a bit hard on him we'll find out, but he's in great form."

Sanilam 15:55 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Conor O'Farrell Tnr: Sandy Thomson

4.30 Musselburgh: Racing Post+ Ultimate Go North Brindisi Breeze Hurdle Series Final, 3m

A lot of the attention at Adam Nicol's yard has been focused on Minella Study, who finished an impressive third in last week's Triumph Hurdle, but this course-and-distance winner has been making steady progress.

The seven-year-old failed to score in six appearances before this season, but he quickly put a disappointing Ayr effort, when last of nine, behind him with a runaway victory at Newcastle in December.

Snowrocco and Ryan Mania win at Musselburgh in January Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

He backed that up with an even better performance, winning over course and distance, and a return to this trip, having finished a close fourth over two and a half miles, will suit him down to a tee.

Snowrocco 16:30 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Adam Nicol

5.00 Musselburgh: Heritage Portfolio Mares' Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

This seven-year-old mare had been off the track for over a year when she made a return at Wincanton in December. She finished a well-beaten fourth that day, but she got off the mark this term at Ludlow a month later and looks in good form.

She was a close second at Market Rasen last time out, but she looks to enjoy the two and a half miles, and she can come on again despite having to carry topweight.

What the trainer says: "She's got to give a lot of weight away, but she's doing very well and is in great form. She's pretty straightforward and I'm looking forward to running her. She's great to have around the yard because she's very easy to train. She hasn't run a bad race for us this season."

Railway Bell 17:00 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

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