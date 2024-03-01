'He's likely to be a major contender' - in-form jockey bids to improve 38 per cent strike-rate at Lingfield on Friday

Apprentice Aidan Keeley has made an impressive start to 2024 by winning on 11 of his 46 rides. Three of those victories have come in the past two weeks, and he is currently operating at a 38 per cent strike-rate in that period. He heads to Lingfield – where he has achieved the most winners in his career – and we assess his three rides on Friday . . .

Race: 1.30 Lingfield (1m2f apprentice handicap)

Odds: 7-2

Trained by Roger Varian, the four-year-old provides Keeley with his best chance of a winner as he rides the in-form son of Sea The Stars for the first time.

Inspiritus got off the mark at the fourth attempt when winning on the all-weather at Wolverhampton on his first start this year. He has finished runner-up on three of his four other appearances and has significantly progressed on Racing Post Ratings with each run. He's likely to be a major contender.

Spotlight comment: Improving 4yo whose form stacks up well; beat Arcadian Nights at Wolverhampton (9.5f; handicap debut) in January; solid second, behind a rival who dictated the pace, at Chelmsford (1m2f) since; likely has even more to offer and commands respect.

Inspiritus 13:30 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley Tnr: Roger Varian

Race: 2.02 Lingfield (7f AWC Fillies And Mares Trial Handicap)

Odds: 10-1

Trainer James Owen continues to make huge strides this season and it will be interesting to see how five-year-old Jilly Cooper runs on her first start for the yard.

The mare, who started out with Mark and Charlie Johnston, recently switched from Phillip Makin's stable and has done most of her running on the all-weather. Three of her four wins have come on this surface, including over course and distance in August 2022, and that experience could see her run well.

Spotlight comment: Four wins for the Johnstons, including C&D, and she ran well over 1m here on her final start for that yard in November; down the field in two runs for Philip Makin this winter; sold for 12,000gns last month; latest new yard quick to try headgear.

Jilly Cooper 14:02 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb) Tnr: James Owen

Race: 4.22 Lingfield (1m2f AWC Middle Distance Trial Handicap)

Odds: 33-1

The Luke Dace-trained five-year-old is the outsider of Keeley's three rides, but the apprentice will be boosted by the fact he won on Youthful King at Windsor last year.

The victory was part of a consistent summer for Youthful King, while he recorded a career-best RPR on the all-weather here when running well in the Listed Quebec Stakes in December. It will prove a tough challenge for Keeley's mount, especially with a wide draw in 13, but it is a wide-open contest and he could finish in the places.

Spotlight comment: Front-runner; ran creditably in the face of a stiff task here in December; not at his best last time and he faces a tough task from stall 13.

Youthful King 16:22 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb) Tnr: Luke Dace

