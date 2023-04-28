'He's in a good spot at the moment' - Owen Burrows reveals plans for stable star Hukum

Coronation Cup hero Hukum is on target to return to the track next month with trainer Owen Burrows delighted with the way his stable star has bounced back from injury.

Hukum's racing career was in doubt after he returned from Group 1 victory at Epsom last June with a hind leg injury, but he is back working and Burrows has identified two possible comeback options.

"He's in strong work and we're very pleased with him," said the Lambourn trainer. "He may start in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown on May 25 or the Group 3 Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury on Lockinge day [on May 20].

"My preference would be Newbury but he wouldn't want it too fast and we'll see what the ground looks like."

Owned by Shadwell, Hukum put up a career-best performance to beat subsequent King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes winner Pyledriver by four-and-a-quarter lengths in last season's Group 1 Coronation Cup, but an injury sustained during the race left him needing surgery, with three screws inserted into his hind leg.

The prospect of the six-year-old retiring to stud was discussed by connections, but the injury was never deemed to be career ending and he will instead race on this season with races like the King George at Ascot on his agenda.

Burrows added: "His first run should put him spot on for the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot and then, if the King George came up with a bit of juice in the ground, we could look at that. He looks great and is in a good spot at the moment.

"As far as injuries go it was a straightforward one but I thought it was very sporting of Sheikha Hissa to keep him in training and hopefully she will be rewarded."

