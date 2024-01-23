'He's improved enormously' - Harry Fry excited to run Cheltenham Festival hope Gidleigh Park on Trials day
Britain's brightest ante-post contender for the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle will get his first experience of Cheltenham on Saturday as Harry Fry anticipates stepping the exciting Gidleigh Park up to Grade 2 level.
The six-year-old is unbeaten in three runs, a bumper at Chepstow and novice hurdles at Exeter and Newbury, and will bid to enhance his claims for the spring festivals in the SSS Super Alloys Novices' Hurdle (4.10).
Gidleigh Park is 10-1 with all but one bookmaker for the festival race, with the Willie Mullins-trained Ballyburn the ante-post favourite at 4-1, and Saturday's test will mark a key stage in his preparation.
Published on 23 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 14:00, 23 January 2024
