Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'He's high class, he beat Auguste Rodin' - former Classic hope Crypto Force switched to George Boughey from Gosdens

Crypto Force:
Crypto Force: joined George Boughey from John and Thady GosdenCredit: Patrick McCann

One-time Derby fancy Crypto Force, who beat Auguste Rodin on his debut, has left the yard of John and Thady Gosden and moved across Newmarket to join George Boughey.

The son of Time Test has not raced since winning the Beresford Stakes in September last year, but is entered in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on October 1 and the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Crypto Force joined the Gosdens from Michael O'Callaghan last winter, but was not able to make it back to the track and has moved to Boughey's Saffron House operation on the Hamilton Road, which has had great success for owners Amo Racing this year.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 7 September 2023Last updated 17:13, 7 September 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain