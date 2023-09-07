'He's high class, he beat Auguste Rodin' - former Classic hope Crypto Force switched to George Boughey from Gosdens

One-time Derby fancy Crypto Force , who beat Auguste Rodin on his debut, has left the yard of John and Thady Gosden and moved across Newmarket to join George Boughey.

The son of Time Test has not raced since winning the Beresford Stakes in September last year, but is entered in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on October 1 and the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Crypto Force joined the Gosdens from Michael O'Callaghan last winter, but was not able to make it back to the track and has moved to Boughey's Saffron House operation on the Hamilton Road, which has had great success for owners Amo Racing this year.