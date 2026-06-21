'He's got such a change of gear' - Clive Cox excited by his Norfolk winner's star potential

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Clive Cox believes Orthodox can reach the level of his past star two-year-olds after producing one of the best juvenile performances of Royal Ascot week.

Orthodox powered home strikingly off a furious pace to win by three and a half lengths in the Norfolk Stakes, a race Cox landed with leading two-year-old Reckless Abandon in 2012.

The Lambourn trainer, whose last Royal Ascot success came six years ago with shock Coventry winner Nando Parrado, is vastly experienced with precocious types and looks to have unearthed yet another top talent.

"He's very exciting and it was very special indeed," said Cox. "It was great to see him confirm what we've been seeing at home. He's been so captivating from the start – he's got such a change of gear – and I'm very proud and pleased we've got him.

"We couldn't have been more pleased with his first run at Salisbury and, after taking a big step forward at Ascot, I'm excited about where we're going from here."

Cox is eyeing the same tried-and-tested route to the top for Orthodox that he took with Reckless Abandon, who finished his juvenile campaign unbeaten after following up his Ascot success with wins in the Prix Robert Papin, Prix Morny and the Middle Park Stakes.

Rossa Ryan celebrates as Orthodox dominates the Norfolk Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"The first impressions are really good and we can plan accordingly," he said. "When we won the Norfolk with Reckless Abandon, the Robert Papin was a very good step from there as there was no penalty.

"It was five and a half furlongs at Maisons-Laffitte back then, whereas it's now six furlongs at Chantilly, but that should be a positive step with the way he galloped out at Ascot. It would quite likely be a natural progression, with the Morny in mind after that."

Orthodox, who is from the same family as the stable's Queen Mary winner Heartache, is owned by Jason Goddard, who teamed up with Cox to win the Middle Park in 2020 with Supremacy.

"After winning the Middle Park with Jason before, that would be the autumn target, without doubt," added the trainer.

Cox was also taking the positives from the runs of Song Of The Clyde and Coppull , after they finished seventh and eighth respectively in the Commonwealth Cup.

"Coppull ended up on the wrong part of the track in that particular race and I'm still very confident he'll get back into the headlines," he said.

"I was very pleased with Song Of The Clyde as well. They're both in the July Cup and we'll review that over the next week before making any solid plans."

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