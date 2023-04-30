'He's got buckets of ability' - Stan Moore mulls next step for leading light The Wizard Of Eye

Stan Moore could be set to pitch his stable star The Wizard Of Eye back into top-tier company in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Moore, local to the track being based in Lambourn, was thrilled with the four-year-old's third in a valuable conditions race at Newcastle recently and insists a step forward from that in terms of fitness will be taken.

The son of Galileo Gold is entered in Ascot's Howden Bloodstock Paradise Stakes on Wednesday, but the Group 3 Badener Meile, which takes place the Thursday before the Lockinge on May 18, is another option.

"We've got a 3lb penalty at Ascot," said Moore. "I want to see what's declared, but it's not ideal and he's in that German race too, although that's a long old journey, and he's also in the Lockinge.

"I was delighted with him at Newcastle. A lack of a run just told late on and Newcastle finds you out – it's a tough mile there. He had to do it the hard way and it was only in the last few strides he got tired. The winner [Berkshire Shadow] didn't win easily and we'd been off for nearly five months.

"He's different gear now and a lot more mature, too. He's taking his work better and he'll keep improving as the year goes on."

Stan Moore: trainer has huge belief in his stable star Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Pushed on where that next outing will be, the trainer added: "I don't know, but if he doesn't run at Ascot I would say it would probably be the Lockinge. Sometimes it can be a red-hot race, but sometimes it's not, and that Listed race on Wednesday has Group 1 horses entered in any case."

Oliver and Roy Humphrey, and Alison Favell, along with Moore, own The Wizard Of Eye, who has not been disgraced in the highest company.

"I think his Group 1 runs have been good," said the former jockey, who struck at that level when saddling Total Gallery to Prix de l'Abbaye glory in 2009.

"He was fifth in the Lagardere and wasn't beaten far in the 2,000 Guineas, but he was weak then. I've always thought he's got buckets of ability, but he's not had the size and strength to go with it – he has now.

"In terms of who rides him, I'd say it would be between David Egan and Kieran Shoemark, who might end up being more available. David has won on him and has done nothing wrong, while Shoemark gave him a peach at Newcastle. I put David on him at Ascot, but I think he has to go elsewhere, so Kieran's name is alongside him."

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.