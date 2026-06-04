'He's flying and getting stronger and stronger' - Kieren Fallon backs son for title challenge

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Six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon believes his 26-year-old son is capable of throwing down a title challenge of his own this season, and can only see him getting better and stronger in the saddle.

Cieren Fallon has just enjoyed his best ever month, winning 21 races from 79 rides in May, and sits second in the title standings, just three winners behind reigning champion Oisin Murphy.

"He's flying and he's getting stronger and stronger, but he looks after himself, unlike me, who wasn't as dedicated, unfortunately," said Fallon snr, widely regarded as one of the most talented riders of his generation. "Cieren has always been a very tidy rider. He has great hands, but tactically he's getting better and better."

Whereas Murphy is 1-2 favourite with Paddy Power to land a sixth title when the Flat season in Britain ends at Ascot on October 17, Fallon jnr is a 33-1 shot, with Billy Loughnane, Rossa Ryan and Saffie Osborne all shorter than him in the betting.

Despite those odds, his father insists he will be going full throttle from now until the end of the campaign, and is not ruling him out a serious title challenger.

Asked if a championship was within his son's capabilities, he added: "Oh yes. He was fourth last year behind Oisin Murphy, Billy Loughnane and Rossa Ryan, and he had some really good jockeys like James Doyle, William Buick and Tom Marquand behind him.

"Most trainers have two or three riders now, so it's very hard to pick up nice rides. He has a great rapport with William Haggas, for whom he's second jockey to Tom, and he gets on well with James Owen. William Haggas is flying at the moment and hopefully it continues like that.

"He'll give it a shot. He tries everything and thinks he can win at everything. It doesn't matter if he's riding a 100-1 shot, he believes he can win."

Whereas Fallon snr had the option of riding at more than one meeting a day during his career, the current generation of jockeys can appear at a single fixture only, shifting the focus to achieving a full book of rides each day.

Cieren Fallon enjoyed his most successful month yet in May Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"Cieren's so hyper and has to be going all the time," said Fallon. "He lives in the gym, and if he's not playing padel he's playing golf. The only time he's not doing anything is when he's in the car going to the races. The rest of the time he sleeps!

"I'm very proud, and it's great to see how dedicated he is. Most of the young lads today are a lot more dedicated than we were."

2026 British Flat jockeys' championship

Paddy Power: 1-2 Oisin Murphy, 7-4 Billy Loughnane, 8 Rossa Ryan, 20 Saffie Osborne, 33 Cieren Fallon, 50 William Buick, Tom Marquand, 100 bar.

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