'He's exactly where we want him' - Bow Echo heads straight to the 2,000 Guineas on wishes of the late Sheikh Obaid

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The unbeaten Bow Echo will head straight to the Betfred 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May following the wishes of his late owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum , who died in December.

The George Boughey-trained colt is 8-1 joint-favourite with the sponsors for the British Classic on May 2, with entries for the race made this week.

Boughey will hope to add the colts’ Classic to that of Cachet in 1,000 Guineas in 2022, with Bow Echo, who was last seen winning the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes over the same course and distance as the 2,000 Guineas in September.

The son of Night Of Thunder carries the colours of the late Derby winning owner Sheikh Obaid, whose wishes will determine early plans for the three-year-old.

George Boughey watches his string walk by on Warren Hill Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bow Echo enjoyed some easy work in Newmarket on Tuesday morning under Billy Loughnane after which Boughey said:: “It was very much the wish of the late Sheikh Obaid that Bow Echo would go straight to the 2,000 Guineas and that remains the plan.

"He has enjoyed a good winter and is exactly where we want him eight weeks out from the race. Billy Loughnane rode him in some easy exercise this morning and was very pleased with him.”

In recent years a racecourse gallop rather than a race at the Newmarket Craven meeting has been the preferred option for some, including last year’s winner Ruling Court , although he did have a trial win in the Jumeraih 2,000 Guineas in Dubai.

Boughey said: “There is a possibility he could have a racecourse gallop on the Rowley Mile during Craven week and I would say at this stage he is very much on target for the first Saturday in May.”

Bow Echo shares favouritism for the first domestic Classic of the year with Gstaad, one of nine entries from the Aidan O’Brien stable.

Charlie Appleby, who has won the 2,000 Guineas in three of the last four years, has three entries including Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes third Distant Storm , who could renew rivalry with his Newmarket conqueror Gewan.

Betfred 2,000 Guineas (May 2)

Betfred: 8-1 Bow Echo, Gstaad, 10-1 Gewan, Albert Einstein, 11 Puerto Rico, 12-1 Talk Of New York, 14-1 Hawk Mountain, 16-1 Distant Storm, Publish, Rayif, 25-1 bar

Read these next:

Darryll Holland to exit Britain and relaunch training operation 6,000 miles away to Indian Ocean island

'He's a horse of a lifetime' - Godolphin stalwart Rebel's Romance claims 21st win of his career

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.