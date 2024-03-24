'He's done very well through the winter' - 2,000 Guineas hope Task Force will go straight to Newmarket

Juddmonte's regally bred colt Task Force is set to head straight to Newmarket on May 4 and bid to emulate his Classic-winning parents.

His sire Frankel won the 2,000 Guineas in 2011, a year after his dam Special Duty was awarded the 1,000 Guineas on the disqualification of first-past-the-post Jacqueline Quest.

He is being aimed at the Qipco-backed 2,000 Guineas on the Rowley Mile, having won his first two starts last season and then finished a keeping-on second to Vandeek in the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

"He's in good form," said trainer Ralph Beckett. "He won't go to a trial, he'll go straight there. He's been there before and that's the way I'm thinking at the moment.

"He's done very well through the winter. He was quite an immature horse last year and he's definitely changed shape, so we're looking forward to him."

Task Force will bid to emulate his sire Frankel by winning the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Task Force, who is a best-priced 20-1 for the Guineas, will be stepping up to a mile after three runs over six furlongs but his trainer said: "The fact he was doing it over six furlongs is incidental when you look at his pedigree."

Beckett won with Moon Over Miami on the opening day of the turf season at Doncaster but does not expect to be busy in the early weeks of the campaign.

"We won't have anything immediately," he said. "It's been a wet winter, it's been the same for all of us.

"We probably haven't got that many who are forward and it'll be the Craven and Greenham before we're really running horses properly."

Archie Watson will give his 2,000 Guineas entry Army Ethos, who returned from a 257-day break when second at Newcastle three weeks ago, a prep run at Newbury next month.

"He injured himself when he was second in the Coventry last year," the trainer said. "He had a pipe-opener the other day at Newcastle where he was second in a novice. He goes to the Greenham and I'm very happy with him. We ran him over six furlongs on his first start back but hopefully he can progress over further now."

Dominic Ffrench Davis, who won the Lincoln with Mr Professor, is eyeing a possible crack at the Qipco 1,000 Guineas with Persian Dreamer, who won a maiden on the Rowley Mile and the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on the July course at Newmarket last year.

Persian Dreamer (left) won the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at a rainy Newmarket Credit: Mark Cranham

"She's not back in the yard yet, she's over with Robson Aguiar in Ireland and he tells me she's in great order," the trainer said. "We're looking forward to her coming back and we hope the rain keeps up.

"To win a Group 1 with her would be the aim but she'd need to get her toe in the ground, she loves soft ground. The plan is at least one of the Guineas. If she runs beforehand we'll need to see about the weather.

"If it says soft in the going description, we'd love to be at Newmarket. She loves the track. It poured with rain before the Duchess of Cambridge and if it does the same this year before the Guineas, who knows how she'll get on?"

Persian Dreamer is a top-priced 50-1 for the 1,000 Guineas.

Qipco 2,000 Guineas (Newmarket, May 4)

Coral: 8-11 City Of Troy, 7 Rosallion, 8 Henry Longfellow, 10 Ancient Wisdom, 12 Ghostwriter, 14 Night Raider, 16 River Tiber, Task Force, 20 bar

