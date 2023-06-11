'He's costing me a fortune in polos!' - Knight Salute on the mend from life-threatening injury

Popular Grade 1-winning hurdler Knight Salute is taking positive steps in his recovery from a life-threatening injury, but trainer Milton Harris admits the prospect of seeing him on a racecourse again is now unlikely.

One of Britain's leading juvenile hurdlers in the 2021-22 season, the five-year-old suffered a fractured knee last December when getting up from being under general anaesthetic for having a tooth removed.

That injury had left his life in the balance, but he has come through the difficult period and is continuing rehab at Harris' yard in Sutton Veny, Wiltshire.

"He's in my garden in a pen, believe it or not, and he's doing okay," said Harris. "We've got him in his little paddock now too.

"It's unlikely he'll see a racecourse again, however. He's got a really good quality of life at the moment and seems happy and comfortable.

"He's a lovely character and an absolute gentleman, so we're doing everything to make sure he's looked after the best he can be. He's costing me a fortune in polos at the minute, he's going through two or three packets a day!"

Harris added: "He was a warrior on the day he won his Grade 1 and it's just amazing we've managed to help him survive after the unfortunate incident."

Knight Salute: A Grade 1 winner at Aintree in April 2022 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Owned by the Four Candles Partnership, Knight Salute's finest hour came when winning the Anniversary 4-Y-O Hurdle at Aintree's Grand National meeting in 2022, and Harris hopes he will be well enough to star for the yard during National Racehorse Week in September.

He said: "We're pleased to even get this far. He's out of danger in terms of the fracture, but arthritis could be his next challenge, so we've got to make sure he's very comfortable. All things considered, he's doing well.

"I'd love him to be here for National Racehorse Week as it would be lovely for his fans to come and see him. People can relate to him as he was a cheap horse and was a warrior."

Harris unearthed a new stable star last jumps season with Grade 2 winner Scriptwriter , who is set for a spin on the Flat at Royal Ascot.

Harris said: "He goes for the Copper Horse Stakes and will be joined on the same day by Prince Imperial , who is going for the Ascot Stakes.

"It will be interesting, but I might need a bigger size for my top hat and tails now unfortunately!"

