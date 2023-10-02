'He's come out of the race really well' - Dewhurst still on the table for brilliant Middle Park winner Vandeek

A tilt at the Dewhurst Stakes has not been ruled out for impressive Middle Park Stakes winner Vandeek , with connections unlikely to make a final call until closer to the race on Saturday week.

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford for Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Vandeek took his unbeaten record to four when securing his second Group 1 of the season by two and a quarter lengths at Newmarket on Saturday.

Vandeek is the general 6-1 third favourite for the Dewhurst, sponsored by Darley, behind odds-on City Of Troy and Champagne Stakes winner Iberian. The last horse to complete the Middle Park-Dewhurst double was U S Navy Flag in 2017.

Chris Wall, racing manager for Sheikh Khalid’s KHK Racing, said on Monday: "He's come out of the race really well and Simon said you wouldn't know he's been to the races. He holds an entry in the Dewhurst and we’ve not declared an interest one way or another on that yet.

"The wellbeing of the horse is obviously paramount and I'm sure we'll wait to see who looks like they are likely runners and who isn't going to take part. On top of that, we have to listen to what Sheikh Khalid wants to do and bring all of that together."

Vandeek, who was shortened to 10-1 (from 16) with Paddy Power for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas after his Middle Park success, has yet to race beyond six furlongs and his rider James Doyle said the juvenile had given him the feel of a sprinter when winning at the weekend.

However, the chance to test Vandeek’s ability to stay a mile next year by running in the 7f Dewhurst is unlikely to feature too heavily in the decision making, according to Wall.

"I wouldn't over think what decisions we're going to be making," he said. "It was pure speed that won him the Middle Park at the weekend and he's changing and strengthening all the time – he's not a little whizz-bang two-year-old.

"We'll have to see whether going further is something we think we have to answer this year or whether we decide to think about it again in the spring. We're delighted with how it's gone. For a relatively small operation to win three Group 1s this year is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved."

Irish St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov is unlikely to run again this season Credit: Patrick McCann

While decisions still need to be made regarding Vandeek, Wall confirmed Eldar Eldarov was unlikely to run again this season and that Sakheer was facing an uphill battle to be in a position to contest the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on October 21.

Wall said: "We've had a very frustrating time with Sakheer. Roger [Varian] has not been happy with how he's been going and we're running out of time a little bit with him. The hope had been to get him right and that he would be showing up well enough to run in the Champions Sprint, but at the moment the jury is out.

"If we have to pass on the race, hopefully the niggles that have held him back this year will dissipate and he can have a better year next year, which is something that happens to a lot of horses who have been good sprinters at two."

Darley Dewhurst Stakes (Newmarket, October 14)

Paddy Power: 4-6 City Of Troy, 4 Iberian, 6 Vandeek, 8 Henry Longellow, Alyanaabi, 14 Indian Run, 16 Diego Velazquez, Gasper de Lemos, 20 bar

