'He's chomping at the bit' - Billy Loughnane hoping to return to riding on Sunday or Monday

Promising rider Billy Loughnane is hoping to return to race-riding on Sunday or Monday after suffering a thumb injury at Nottingham last month.

The rider, 17, sustained the injury when his mount, Lucidity, became upset in the stalls before the 1m½f handicap on July 21 and was subsequently withdrawn. He still leads the apprentice jockeys' championship on 34 wins.

"Hopefully, he'll be back Sunday or Monday," said the rider's father Mark on Thursday. "He had a small fracture at the bottom of his knuckle, so it's more frustrating than anything. He's chomping at the bit to get back. He's going to see the doctor tomorrow, so he should be back in one piece.

"He's on the red list at the minute but when the doctor takes the cast off or does what he needs to do tomorrow, then he has a fitness test and he'll go back to amber."

Loughnane was last successful on the John Flint-trained Carp Kid at Chepstow the day before his injury, when he rode a treble.

He was operating at a 21 per cent strike-rate in July and is ahead of Hollie Doyle, Kevin Stott and Tom Marquand when wins are calculated for the calendar year. He even had the opportunity to ride in this year's 1,000 Guineas on 200-1 shot Sweet Harmony.

His nearest pursuer in the title race is last year's champion Benoit de la Sayette, who is nine wins behind on 25.

