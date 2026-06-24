'He's been a busy boy this year already' - Ombudsman to miss Coral-Eclipse in favour of Juddmonte International

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Ante-post favourite Ombudsman, rated the best in the world after a Royal Ascot tour de force, will miss the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday week.

The Godolphin star was evens favourite with the sponsors for the £1 million contest in which he was beaten by Delacroix last year, but will instead aim to win back-to-back runnings of the Juddmonte International at York on August 19.

John and Thady Gosden's flagbearer posted a career-best performance at Royal Ascot last week when winning a second Prince of Wales's Stakes, leaving the likes of Minnie Hauk and Daryz in his wake.

While the Clarehaven team left the door open for Sandown in the immediate aftermath, a plan has now been devised to give him more time between races and therefore miss Sandown.

Delacroix (right): mowed down Ombudsman (left) to win the Coral-Eclipse last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Thady Gosden told the Racing Post: "We've got all our ducks in a row now with Ombudsman and the plan is for his next race to be the Juddmonte International at York.

"He's come out of Royal Ascot fine but he's been a busy boy this year already with a trip to Dubai in March, and this will give him a bit more time. You can't do everything."

Prior to his Ascot romp, Ombudsman won the Group 1 Dubai Turf at Meydan in March and returned to give 7lb and a beating to the smart Gethin in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes over the Coral-Eclipse course and distance in May.

Gethin is the race's new favourite, while other possible key players include the Prix du Jockey Club winner Constitution River, his stablemate Hawk Mountain and Saddadd.

Coral-Eclipse (Sandown, July 4)

Coral: 5-2 Gethin, 3 Hawk Mountain, 4 Constitution River, 8 Saddadd, 10 Gstaad, Opera Ballo, 12 A Boy Named Susie, 14 Calandagan, Montreal, 16 Almaqam, Bay City Roller, Benvenuto Cellini, Daryz, Diamond Necklace, Kalpana, Minnie Hauk, Precise, 20 bar.

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