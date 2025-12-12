He's back! Nicky Henderson confirms it's all systems go for Sir Gino's Boxing Day return in the Christmas Hurdle

Nicky Henderson has confirmed that Sir Gino will take his chance in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton and will complete one final piece of work next week before his eagerly anticipated return on Boxing Day.

The unbeaten five-year-old has been off the track since his breathtaking success in last season’s Wayward Lad Chase on December 27, but Henderson is ready to roll the dice in what he believes to be a "quite open" race.

Sir Gino, who took the place of stablemate Constitution Hill in last year’s Fighting Fifth before going on to win the Newcastle Grade 1, is set to lead the Henderson charge once more, and the Lambourn trainer has reported him to be in fine form for his comeback.

He said: "The Christmas Hurdle is the plan, and he’s ready. He’s in very good form, and his work has been great. He’s got one more bit to do next week, and it’s where we’re going to go.

Sir Gino: all systems go for Kempton Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"It might seem funny going back to hurdles, but the race looks as though it could be quite open. We then have the option of going chasing or staying over hurdles after that, which is a bit like last season.

"He’s not a novice over fences, so I think a nice hurdle race will be a nicer way back for him. People say you’re mad when you have a horse who jumps that well, but let's see what happens."

Henderson, who has won the Christmas Hurdle a record 13 times, believes Sir Gino has the talent to cope over fences.

He added: "It wouldn’t be hard for him [to switch]. You just have to put it in front of him. If it’s low, he’ll jump low; if it’s tall, he’ll jump tall. He’s very straightforward.

"I’ve always said Christmas for his return and I was looking at the Desert Orchid, but with what’s happened with State Man of the Donnellys [Joe and Marie, owners], who’s not there, and with Constitution Hill taking a break for Christmas, it leaves that open.

"The Donnellys don’t have another runner, and I don’t, so it’s a nice place for him to start."

