He's back! Confirmed runners and riders for Sunday's racing including L'Homme Presse's eagerly awaited return
Star chaser L'Homme Presse will make his highly anticipated comeback at Lingfield on Sunday after he featured among a top-class field for the Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase (3.00).
However, his return hinges on the track passing its inspection at 2pm on Saturday, with the final day of the Winter Million meeting under threat due to a frozen track.
The Venetia Williams-trained nine-year-old was a brilliant winner of the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase in 2022, but has not been seen since unseating in the King George VI Chase at Kempton later that year after suffering an injury in the race.
He was among six declared for the £165,000 contest as he bids to set up a tilt at the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, which he is 16-1 for. His main rivals include multiple Grade 1 winner Protektorat, who finished third carrying top weight in a handicap chase at Cheltenham last time.
The 2021 Welsh Grand National winner Iwilldoit, Does He Know, Highland Hunter and Full Back complete the field, with December Gold Cup winner Fugitif not declared.
Williams and L'Homme Presse's jockey Charlie Deutsch also have a leading hope in the Lightning Novices' Chase (1.15) with Djelo, who faces four rivals in the Grade 2.
The six-year-old was an impressive winner of the Noel Novices' Chase at Ascot last month and faces off against Wayward Lad Novices' Chase hero Master Chewy. His trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies will also be represented by Matata, while JPR One and Pembroke complete the field.
Allaho and Envoi Allen set for thrilling Thurles tussle
Cheveley Park stars Allaho and Envoi Allen will face off in a thrilling running of the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles (1.35) on Sunday.
The Willie Mullins-trained Allaho won the Grade 2 in 2022, but must bounce back from defeat in the King George VI Chase at Kempton last month, when he finished third behind Hewick.
He heads a four-strong team for Mullins that also includes Appreciate It, Capodanno and Stattler, but his main rival is the Henry de Bromhead-trained Envoi Allen.
Last year's Ryanair Chase hero has not been seen since finishing a close third in Down Royal's Champion Chase in November, while the Mouse Morris-trained French Dynamite completes the field.
Fleur De Lys Chase final field
Protektorat Harry Skelton
Does He Know David Bass
Iwilldoit Sam Twiston-Davies
L'Homme Presse Charlie Deutsch
Full Back Niall Houlihan
Highland Hunter Paddy Brennan
Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase final field
Envoi Allen Rachael Blackmore
Allaho Paul Townend
Appreciate It tbc
Capodanno Mark Walsh
French Dynamite Darragh O'Keeffe
Stattler tbc
Read these next. . .
Haydock's Peter Marsh Chase card becomes latest Saturday meeting cancelled and Lingfield inspects for Sunday
Unbeaten A Dream To Share set to return to bumpers at Leopardstown with hurdling plans shelved
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
- Retraining of Racehorses sets out ambitious three-year strategy to meet 'real need' in aftercare sector
- Racecourse chief encouraged by small improvement in average attendance at British tracks
- Ascot and the Tote sign new five-year agreement to grow pool betting
- Fakenham in with 'a sporting chance' of saving Sunday's ITV Racing card but calls Saturday inspection
- 'He's one of the best horses I've had' - which 16-1 shot has the Betfair Hurdle on his radar?
- Retraining of Racehorses sets out ambitious three-year strategy to meet 'real need' in aftercare sector
- Racecourse chief encouraged by small improvement in average attendance at British tracks
- Ascot and the Tote sign new five-year agreement to grow pool betting
- Fakenham in with 'a sporting chance' of saving Sunday's ITV Racing card but calls Saturday inspection
- 'He's one of the best horses I've had' - which 16-1 shot has the Betfair Hurdle on his radar?