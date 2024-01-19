He's back! Confirmed runners and riders for Sunday's racing including L'Homme Presse's eagerly awaited return

Star chaser L'Homme Presse will make his highly anticipated comeback at Lingfield on Sunday after he featured among a top-class field for the Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase (3.00 ).

However, his return hinges on the track passing its inspection at 2pm on Saturday, with the final day of the Winter Million meeting under threat due to a frozen track.

The Venetia Williams-trained nine-year-old was a brilliant winner of the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase in 2022, but has not been seen since unseating in the King George VI Chase at Kempton later that year after suffering an injury in the race.

He was among six declared for the £165,000 contest as he bids to set up a tilt at the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, which he is 16-1 for. His main rivals include multiple Grade 1 winner Protektorat , who finished third carrying top weight in a handicap chase at Cheltenham last time.

The 2021 Welsh Grand National winner Iwilldoit , Does He Know , Highland Hunter and Full Back complete the field, with December Gold Cup winner Fugitif not declared.

Williams and L'Homme Presse's jockey Charlie Deutsch also have a leading hope in the Lightning Novices' Chase (1.15 ) with Djelo , who faces four rivals in the Grade 2.

The six-year-old was an impressive winner of the Noel Novices' Chase at Ascot last month and faces off against Wayward Lad Novices' Chase hero Master Chewy . His trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies will also be represented by Matata , while JPR One and Pembroke complete the field.

Allaho and Envoi Allen set for thrilling Thurles tussle

Cheveley Park stars Allaho and Envoi Allen will face off in a thrilling running of the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles (1.35 ) on Sunday.

The Willie Mullins-trained Allaho won the Grade 2 in 2022, but must bounce back from defeat in the King George VI Chase at Kempton last month, when he finished third behind Hewick.

He heads a four-strong team for Mullins that also includes Appreciate It , Capodanno and Stattler , but his main rival is the Henry de Bromhead-trained Envoi Allen .

Last year's Ryanair Chase hero has not been seen since finishing a close third in Down Royal's Champion Chase in November, while the Mouse Morris-trained French Dynamite completes the field.

Fleur De Lys Chase final field

Protektorat Harry Skelton

Does He Know David Bass

Iwilldoit Sam Twiston-Davies

L'Homme Presse Charlie Deutsch

Full Back Niall Houlihan

Highland Hunter Paddy Brennan

Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase final field

Envoi Allen Rachael Blackmore

Allaho Paul Townend

Appreciate It tbc

Capodanno Mark Walsh

French Dynamite Darragh O'Keeffe

Stattler tbc

