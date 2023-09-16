'He’s a star to deal with' - James Doyle picks up top ride on Vandeek in Middle Park for Simon and Ed Crisford

James Doyle has been handed the plum ride on the unbeaten Vandeek in the Group 1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket this month.

Andrea Atzeni has partnered Vandeek to all three of his wins but left for Hong Kong last month, with trainers Simon and Ed Crisford since fielding lots of inquiries about the ride.

The father-and-son training partnership have opted for Classic-winning rider Doyle, who already works closely with the Newmarket stable when his Godolphin commitments allow.