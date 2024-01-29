Hermes Allen and intriguing Irish entry among seven in contention for the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown

Hermes Allen, no match for French jumping sensation Il Est Francais at Kempton over Christmas, could appear at Sandown on Saturday after he was entered in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

He went off favourite for the Kauto Star Novices' Chase, but was 11 lengths behind the impressive Il Est Francais.

Trained by Paul Nicholls, Hermes Allen possesses a touch of star quality too and was a Grade 1 winner in the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury last term before impressing at the track on his debut over fences in December.

The seven-year-old was one of seven horses entered on Monday for the Scilly Isles, which Nicholls won four times between 2006 and 2009.

The potential opposition to Hermes Allen includes Colonel Harry, Corbetts Cross and Le Patron, successful at the highest level in Sandown's Henry VIII Novices' Chase last month.

Le Patron has already won a Grade 1 at Sandown this season Credit: Getty Images

Nickle Back is also set to appear and his trainer Sarah Humphrey said: "We're going back to two and half miles for the Scilly Isles and I think he will love Sandown.

"I think he is slightly better right-handed than left-handed. He will love the big fences there, and he will get into that rhythm and go.

"We will see how good he is over what I think is his best distance so let’s hope it comes off. He has had two second place finishes in Graded races so hopefully he can get a win in one. I’m very happy with his jumping, and as long as you don’t interfere with him and get him popping away he will jump the moon. I think the bigger the jumping test the better it is for him. He's very quick over his fences.

"Nickle Back deserves to be there and has every chance of winning. I’m enjoying it and I feel like this horse deserves to be there and I deserve to be there."

The chase course at Sandown was described as good to soft, soft in places and soft over hurdles on Monday morning, while the forecast is dry and mild, with no sign of appreciable rain.

