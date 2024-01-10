Henrietta Knight declares first runners since 2012 at Wincanton on Friday

Henrietta Knight has declared two horses for Friday's card at Wincanton, her first runners in more than 11 years.

The trainer of triple Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Best Mate stopped training in June 2012 but announced last November that she would be taking out her licence once more, with Brendan Powell as her assistant.

Knight will saddle Zettabyte in the 2m4f handicap hurdle (1.30 ), with James Bowen set to take the ride, while Powell's son Brendan will be aboard Ballywalter in the 3m½f maiden hurdle (3.00 ).

Zettabyte produced the best of seven performances for Gordon Elliott when second at Downpatrick in October, but was pulled up on his most recent start at Fairyhouse the following month.

Ballywalter will be making his first start under rules having won a point-to-point at Tattersalls Farm for trainer James Lambe in October.

Knight has run a successful livery and schooling business from her famous West Lockinge yard in recent years, having given up training to care for her husband Terry Biddlecombe, while she also acted as bloodstock and racing adviser to late owner Mike Grech.

In 2004 Best Mate became the first horse to win three Cheltenham Gold Cups since Arkle in 1966, while Knight also enjoyed big-race success with Champion Chase and King George hero Edredon Bleu, Racing Demon and Calgary Bay.

