'He'll be pretty hard to beat' - Chris Gordon's stable flagbearer and Cheltenham Festival third set for Aintree's Grand National meeting

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Champion Bumper third Bass Hunter will bid to go two places better at next month's Grand National meeting, with Chris Gordon thrilled his huge confidence in the young prospect was vindicated at the Cheltenham Festival.

The six-year-old travelled powerfully from the front under the trainer's son Freddie throughout last week's race and, even when passed by eventual winner The Mourne Rambler, showed a great attitude to fight back in the closing stages.

Hampshire-based Gordon has hailed the son of Authorized as the best horse he has been involved with, and his Racing Post Rating of 129 achieved at Cheltenham is the highest awarded to a British-trained bumper horse this season.