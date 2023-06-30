'He'd be a significant loser for us' - gambled-on Golden Rules surges to Northumberland Plate favouritism

Punters have latched on to Saturday's Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate (2.05 ) favourite Golden Rules , whose odds have halved in price in a major gamble on Friday morning.

Trained by Deborah Faulkner, the six-year-old is now the general 3-1 market leader for the prestigious handicap, having been 6-1 joint-favourite overnight.

Bought for 6,000gns at the Tattersalls Autumn Sale in 2021, Golden Rules returned from a 638-day absence with victory at Kempton at March.

William Hill spokesman Lee Phelps said: "Punters appear to have found the golden rule well in advance of Saturday's Northumberland Plate, with the Deborah Faulkner-trained Golden Rules now heading the market at 7-2 following sustained support.

"Since markets opened yesterday, this lightly raced six-year-old, who was trained by the Gosdens, has been heavily backed and we've had to cut his price by more than half from an opening 7-1 meaning he'd be a significant loser at this point."

'Punters have taken the hint'

Coral have also seen him be well backed during Friday morning, and spokesman David Stevens said: "Golden Rules's owner Gareth Cheshire has expressed plenty of confidence in his runner and punters have taken the hint, backing the six-year-old into clear favouritism for the Northumberland Plate, and the booking of Oisin Murphy looks eyecatching too."

Connections of Golden Rules are confident their stable star can put up a bold show under Murphy and believe he could be more than a handicapper in time.

Speaking to the Racing Post earlier in the week, Tom Faulkner, the trainer's son, said: "I made a plan with the owner to miss Royal Ascot and train him for the Northumberland Plate, so that's what we've done.

"He's been swimming four, five times a week, he's galloped twice a week in Lambourn and he seems very well. He hasn't missed a beat and he's right and well and hopefully good to go on Saturday. A lot of people say you need a Group horse to win the Northumberland Plate and I think he could be that sort of class."

Nathanael Greene, one of two runners in the race for William Haggas, has been a notable mover and is available at 9-1 generally, having been as big as 20-1 on Thursday.

Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate (2.05 Newcastle, July 1)

William Hill: 7-2 Golden Rules, 11-2 Adjuvant, 13-2 Post Impressionist, 8 Zoffee, 9 Nathanael Greene, 10 Omniscient, 11 Law Of The Sea, 12 Vino Victrix, 14 Calling The Wind, 16 Rajinksy, 20 bar

