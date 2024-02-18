Heavy rain forces late inspection for Sunday's jumps meeting at Southwell

A late inspection has been called for Sunday's jumps meeting at Southwell with more rain than forecast falling at the track.

Officials announced the 9am check would be needed just before 7.30am following 10mm of rain overnight and more expected throughout the morning.

The ground has been changed to heavy (from soft, heavy in places) and at the time the inspection was called, the track was described as raceable.

Speaking at 7.45am, clerk of the course David Attwood said: "The track is currently raceable and we've had 10mm of rain so far, which is more than we were expecting. It's still raining here at the moment and we could get rain for the next couple of hours before it clears up into a dry, bright and sunny day.

"We'll take a look and see how much has fallen and how the track takes it. We need some luck and the rain to stop shortly because the track can't take a lot more."

The seven-race card is scheduled to start at 1.55 .

Read these next:

'He looks thrown in off his hurdle mark' - who fancies his chances in Grand National Trial at Punchestown?

No Flies On Him out to confirm himself a Supreme player in Listed novice hurdle

'He's better than he's ever been' - quotes and analysis for a competitive Kempton handicap

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up a 5-2 Saturday winner with three horse racing tips on Sunday

Cheltenham Stable Tours have arrived - now's the time to get set for the festival with 50% off the ultimate racing package

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.