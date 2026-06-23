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Britain set for record-breaking June temperatures as heatwave begins | Four of five meetings cancelled on Wednesday
Summary
- June temperature record of 35.6C set in 1976 could be broken today as heatwave begins
- Four of five meetings in Britain cancelled on Wednesday, with Carlisle Bell fixture going ahead
- Nottingham and Newmarket's fixtures on Thursday brought forward to start at 10.30 and 10.45
- Should racing go ahead in such temperatures? Let us know your thoughts by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- June temperature record of 35.6C set in 1976 could be broken today as heatwave begins
- Four of five meetings in Britain cancelled on Wednesday, with Carlisle Bell fixture going ahead
- Nottingham and Newmarket's fixtures on Thursday brought forward to start at 10.30 and 10.45
- Should racing go ahead in such temperatures? Let us know your thoughts by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
Thursday declarations
David Carr has his eagle eye on the declarations for Thursday's meetings and it's looking pretty bleak at Newmarket.
With 20 minutes to go, there are 22 declarations for the six-race card, including one walkover.
There are 25 declarations for Nottingham's fixture, another with a mid-morning start, and 29 at Leicester.
Heading back to Newmarket
By David Milnes in Newmarket
Charlie Clover has turned his horsebox heading to Newbury around after deciding against running Harlington in the finale (8.35).
Clover's team had left Newmarket earlier than would normally be the case for an evening meeting in Berkshire in an effort to travel in cooler temperatures.
However, with temperatures still forecast to be between 27C and 30C even at the end of the Newbury card, the trainer and Harlington's owners felt it was sensible to not run the five-year-old.
Clover said: "Usually we would have boxed down this afternoon for an evening meeting but because of the heat we left early.
"However, after discussion with the owners, it looks like it will still be 29C at racetime. I've just rang my travelling team who left two hours ago and said to turn around and come home."
Beating the heat
Mick Appleby's team were at his Rutland yard at around 4am with horses on the gallops earlier than usual this morning.
The good news for the staff is that it is almost home time, with Appleby expecting the team to be finished up by no later than 10am.
Appleby said just before 9am: "We've near enough had all the horses up the gallops already. We were in the yard for 4am and we're on fifth lot now, so the staff should be done by 9.30 to 10am.
"It's been getting warmer as the morning has gone on but it's not too bad. There's been a bit of a breeze, which has been nice, but it's supposed to get very hot later.
"At evening stables we'll get the horses hosed off and cooled down."
Appleby is keen to not travel his horses too far to the races in such temperatures.
He said: "It makes sense to bring fixtures forward for earlier starts, and for me personally, I wouldn't want to be travelling a horse too far in this weather.
"It might be all right getting there but you've got to get back home when it's going to be pretty hot, particularly for a horse if they have just ran. Our lorries have air-con so the horses can keep pretty cool in there, but it's something you have to keep an eye on."
Fixtures cancelled
It was announced yesterday that Wednesday's fixtures at Worcester, Salisbury, Ffos Las and Kempton are cancelled owing to Met Office red warning alerts.
The red warning runs from 9am on Wednesday to 9pm on Thursday, with the Met Office warning such areas could see temperatures in the shade exceed 37C and perhaps reach 38 to 40C in some places.
Ffos Las is just outside the red alert zone, but the BHA said that as horses must not be travelled from, or through, red zones to race, the fixture could not go ahead.
Racing is still set to go ahead at Carlisle, where it is a cool 26C (!) on Wednesday afternoon, and Naas, where temperatures could be 27C when its evening fixture gets under way.
The Kempton and Ffos Las meetings will now be held next Monday, with Salisbury's fixture moved to next Tuesday. Worcester's card has not been rescheduled.
It was also revealed that Nottingham and Newmarket's meetings on Thursday have been brought forward to mid-morning starts due to the hot weather.
Nottingham's card is set to begin at 10.30am, with Newmarket starting 15 minutes later.
Welcome aboard!
Hello, it's Jack Haynes here bringing you our live blog coverage on the heatwave and horseracing's efforts to combat the high temperatures.
Many racing yards across Britain and Ireland will have pulled out first lot several hours before some of us were awake – so a word of thanks to all the hardworking stable staff in the sport.
We had lots of fixture news and changes yesterday, including the cancellation of all bar one meeting in Britain on Wednesday, so let's get into it!