Thursday declarations

Mick Appleby: early start for his team Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Mick Appleby's team were at his Rutland yard at around 4am with horses on the gallops earlier than usual this morning.

The good news for the staff is that it is almost home time, with Appleby expecting the team to be finished up by no later than 10am.

Appleby said just before 9am: "We've near enough had all the horses up the gallops already. We were in the yard for 4am and we're on fifth lot now, so the staff should be done by 9.30 to 10am.

"It's been getting warmer as the morning has gone on but it's not too bad. There's been a bit of a breeze, which has been nice, but it's supposed to get very hot later.

"At evening stables we'll get the horses hosed off and cooled down."



Appleby is keen to not travel his horses too far to the races in such temperatures.

He said: "It makes sense to bring fixtures forward for earlier starts, and for me personally, I wouldn't want to be travelling a horse too far in this weather.

"It might be all right getting there but you've got to get back home when it's going to be pretty hot, particularly for a horse if they have just ran. Our lorries have air-con so the horses can keep pretty cool in there, but it's something you have to keep an eye on."