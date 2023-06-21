'He was one of the best jockeys I have ever seen' - Mick Easterby pays tribute following the death of Terry Lucas

Tributes to Terry Lucas have flowed from the Yorkshire racing community following the death of Australian Flat jockey in his homeland at the age of 72.

Lucas, who rode more than 1,500 winners globally, had a long and successful association with trainer Mick Easterby lasting three decades.

Many of the Queenslander's victories came for Ivan Allan, who was then training with great success in Singapore and Malaysia.

Lucas came to the attention of Easterby, who had horses for Allan, and the two began their partnership in 1979, and after retiring from race-riding in 2005, he continued to work for the Sheriff Hutton trainer, including as travelling head groom, until returning to his native Australia in 2010.

His two biggest winners as a jockey in Britain were Amyndas for trainer Bruce Hobbs in the 1981 John Smith's Magnet Cup at York and Individualist for William Hastings-Bass in the 1987 Bunbury Cup at Newmarket.

Easterby said: "Terry was one of the best jockeys I have ever seen. I'd tell people I've got God working for me – that's what I called him.

"He was a shrewd rider, never stylish or flashy, but simply reliable and clever. He had a clock in his head and it was always right to the split second. He was unflappable.

"Terry rode 131 winners for me, more than any jockey before and after, with Dee Pee Tee Cee (eight wins), Hasta La Vista (six) and Blessingindisguise (three) among his most prolific winners.

"Staff come and go in any racing yard, but Terry had been part of the furniture and it was the loss of another great friend, a unique and much-loved part of the fabric of New House Farm. He taught so much to so many people."

One of those to benefit from Lucas's wisdom was Group 1-winning rider Paul Mulrennan, who served his apprenticeship with Easterby.

"He was one of the best horsemen I've ever worked with and I learned a lot from him," Mulrennan said. "He was an all-round good guy and could never do enough for you.

"He was very down-to-earth and humble, considering he'd ridden all around the world, and had a lot of experience. In all the years I worked with him, I never once saw him fall off a horse. He was a great jockey and a hardy bloke."