'He was one of my best pals in the weighing room' - Classic-winning jockey Tony Ives dies at the age of 74

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Tony Ives, Classic-winning jockey and winner of the Arlington Million on Teleprompter in 1985, died in Thailand at the weekend at the age of 74.

Ives, whose first winner was Moor Court at Hamilton in 1970, went on to ride more about 1,500 winners worldwide during a career that lasted more than a quarter of a century.

His greatest – and richest – success came on Teleprompter in the Arlington Million in Chicago in 1985 despite being kicked in the head by a horse in Britain earlier in the week. He delivered a tactical masterclass on the Bill Watts-trained miler, who was not certain to get the mile-and-a-quarter trip on rain-softened ground.

Born in Westow, near Malton in Yorkshire, Ives was first apprenticed to Willie Stephenson at Royston, Hertfordshire, then Snowy Wainwright at Malton, before joining Reg Hollinshead as stable jockey in 1974.

The closest he came to a British Classic success was on the Hollinshead-trained Remainder Man, runner-up to Roland Gardens in the 2,000 Guineas and third to Shirley Heights in the Derby in 1978.

After moving to Newmarket to become stable jockey to Bill O’Gorman, he won the Irish 1,000 Guineas for Ian Balding on Forest Flower in 1987. She had been the champion two-year-old filly despite being disqualified in the Cheveley Park Stakes.

His best season numerically was 1984, when he won 90 races including 16 on the O'Gorman-trained Provideo, who equalled the British record for the most wins by a two-year-old.

Provideo and Tony Ives (left) en route to winning the Star Stakes at Sandown in 1984 Credit: MARK CRANHAM

Ives won York's Magnet Cup three times, and rode in Hong Kong and Macau from 1989 to 1993. When forced into retirement with a back problem in 1996, he became assistant trainer to Australian Geoff Allendorf in Macau and later Jose Corrales.

Ives moved to Thailand a few years ago with his second wife Jiraporn, with whom he had three children, and he also had three from his first marriage.

Lisa Hancock, chief executive of the Injured Jockeys Fund, said: “We're all deeply saddened to hear of Tony’s death. We have been supporting Tony’s family and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. Tony was able to spend his final days at home with his family.”

Ives’s former colleague Philip Robinson said: “It’s a sad day as Tony was one of my best pals in the weighing room back in the day and we used to travel to the races quite a bit.

"He went to Hong Kong at the same time as me and I think he was runner-up in the jockeys’ championship there one year. I sometimes used to bump into him when I was out in Macau.”

Ray Cochrane also rode alongside Ives and said: "I know Tony had a rough time of it over the past couple of years. He was a good lad, always good to watch, always good to follow and great crack to be around. He was always full of fun and mischief. He'll be sadly missed."

Of one particular episode, he recalled: "I remember after he won on Teleprompter he came back and kept telling everyone, 'I've conquered America'. After a few weeks of this Lindsay Charnock had had enough and said, 'You only had one ride and that ran off with you!' We didn't hear much about it after that."

Tony Ives CV

Full name Tony Alexander Ives

Born Westow, Yorkshire, February 7, 1952

Father John Ives (trainer in Belgium & the Netherlands)

Apprenticed to Willie Stephenson, Royston; Snowy Wainwright, Malton

First winner Moor Court, Hamilton, July 18, 1970

First Group winner Alma Ata (1981 Park Hill Stakes)

Arlington Million winner Teleprompter (1985)

Classic winner Forest Flower (1987 Irish 1,000 Guineas)

Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Sheriff's Star (1989)

Prix du Conseil de Paris winner Jupiter Island (1985)

Horse of the Year Provideo (1984, equalled British juvenile record of 16 wins)

Champion 2-Y-O filly Forest Flower (1986 Cherry Hinton Stakes, Mill Reef Stakes)

Other notable Group winners Superlative (1983 July Stakes, Flying Childers Stakes), Wagoner (1984 Doncaster Cup), Teleprompter (1985 Phoenix Park International), Tale Quale (1985 Jockey Club Cup), Sheriff's Star (1988 King Edward VII Stakes, Great Voltigeur Stakes)

Other notable winners Raami (1984 Scottish Derby), Bedtime (1984 Land of Burns Stakes), Chaumiere (1985 and 1986 John Smith's Magnet Cup), Moon Madness (1986 Scottish Derby)

Placed in a British Classic Remainder Man (2nd 2,000 Guineas, 3rd Derby 1978), Sheriff's Star (3rd St Leger 1988)

Last winner Paradise Navy, Lingfield, August 10, 1996

Richest win $600,000 (£517,241) 1985 Arlington Million on Teleprompter

Group/Grade 1 wins 3

British Group wins 21

Highest position in jockeys' table 5th in 1985

Most wins in a season 90 in 1984

Total wins in Britain 1,064 (1970-96)

Compiled by John Randall