'He was one of my best pals in the weighing room' - Classic-winning jockey Tony Ives dies at the age of 71

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Tony Ives, Classic-winning jockey and the last apprentice to be placed in the Epsom Derby, died in Thailand at the weekend at the age of 71.

Ives, whose first winner was Moorcroft at Hamilton in 1970, went on to ride more than 2,000 winners worldwide during a career that lasted a quarter of a century. His greatest – and richest – success came on Teleprompter in the Arlington Million in Chicago in 1985 despite being kicked in the head by a horse in Britain earlier in the week. He delivered a tactical masterclass on the Bill Watts-trained miler, who was not certain to get the mile-and-a-quarter trip on rain-softened ground.

Originally from Westow, near Malton in North Yorkshire, Ives started with Arthur Stephenson and then Snowy Wainwright, before joining Reg Hollinshead as stable jockey.

Provideo and Tony Ives (far side) take the Star Stakes at Sandown in July 1984 as part of a record-equalling sequence Credit: Mark Cranham

The closest he came to a British Classic success was on the Hollinshead-trained Remainder Man, who was runner-up to Roland Gardens in the 2,000 Guineas in 1978 and third behind Shirley Heights in the Derby while Ives was still an apprentice.

He won the Irish 1,000 Guineas on Forest Flower in 1987 and later moved to Newmarket to become stable jockey to Bill O’Gorman. His best season numerically in Britain was 1984, when he rode 90 winners, a figure bolstered by the O'Gorman-trained Provideo, who landed 16 races, a record tally for a two-year-old at the time.

Ives won York's Magnet Cup three times, on Chaumiere (1985 and 1986) and Icona (1989). He frequently rode in Hong Kong and Macau in the 1990s, and when he was forced into retirement with a back problem in 1996 he became assistant trainer to Australian Geoff Allendorf in Macau and later Jose Corrales.

Ives moved to Thailand a few years ago with his second wife Jiraporn, with whom he had three children, and he also had three from his first marriage.

Lisa Hancock, chief executive of the Injured Jockeys Fund, said: “We're all deeply saddened to hear of Tony’s death. We have been supporting Tony’s family and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. Tony was able to spend his final days at home with his family.”

Ives’s former colleague Philip Robinson said: “It’s a sad day as Tony was one of my best pals in the weighing room back in the day and we used to travel to the races quite a bit.

"He went to Hong Kong at the same time as me and I think he was runner-up in the jockeys’ championship there one year. I sometimes used to bump into him when I was out in Macau.”

TONY IVES CV

Full name Tony Alexander Ives

Born Westow, Yorkshire, February 7, 1952

Father John Ives (trainer in Belgium & the Netherlands)

Apprenticed to Willie Stephenson, Royston; Snowy Wainwright, Malton

First winner Moor Court, Hamilton, July 18, 1970

First Group winner Alma Ata (1981 Park Hill Stakes)

Arlington Million winner Teleprompter (1985)

Classic winner Forest Flower (1987 Irish 1,000 Guineas)

Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Sheriff's Star (1989)

Prix du Conseil de Paris winner Jupiter Island (1985)

Horse of the Year Provideo (1984, equalled British juvenile record of 16 wins)

Champion 2-Y-O filly Forest Flower (1986 Cherry Hinton Stakes, Mill Reef Stakes)

Other notable Group winners Superlative (1983 July Stakes, Flying Childers Stakes), Wagoner (1984 Doncaster Cup), Teleprompter (1985 Phoenix Park International), Tale Quale (1985 Jockey Club Cup), Sheriff's Star (1988 King Edward VII Stakes, Great Voltigeur Stakes)

Other notable winners Raami (1984 Scottish Derby), Bedtime (1984 Land of Burns Stakes), Chaumiere (1985 and 1986 John Smith's Magnet Cup), Moon Madness (1986 Scottish Derby)

Placed in a British Classic Remainder Man (2nd 2,000 Guineas, 3rd Derby 1978), Sheriff's Star (3rd St Leger 1988)

Last winner Paradise Navy, Lingfield, August 10, 1996

Richest win $600,000 (£517,241) 1985 Arlington Million on Teleprompter

Group/Grade 1 wins 3

British Group wins 21

Highest position in jockeys' table 5th in 1985

Most wins in a season 90 in 1984

Total wins in Britain 1,064 (1970-96)

Compiled by John Randall