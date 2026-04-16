'He was as talented a horseman as you'd find' - Newmarket mourns the passing of top work-rider and former jockey Shaun Murphy

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Newmarket is mourning the death of former jockey and work-rider Shaun Murphy, who died in Ireland on Monday.

The 59-year-old, from Cork, rode winners over jumps for Albert Davison before moving to Newmarket, where he spent time with John Gosden and the Godolphin yard of Saeed bin Suroor. He rode out Group 1 winners such as Cape Verdi, Swain, Sakhee and Lammtarra while there.

Following that, Murphy linked up with Jeremy Noseda at Shalfleet Stables on Newmarket’s Bury Road, where among the stars he prepared was Group 1 July Cup winner Fleeting Spirit.

Noseda said: “During my time, I would challenge that there was a better work-rider than Shaun in Newmarket. He was as talented a horseman as you could find.

"When Fleeting Spirit had her first run of the year in 2009 she was second at Royal Ascot and I had it in my mind not to run in the July Cup as the races were too close and my mind was on the Nunthorpe. Shaun rode her work after Ascot and said the filly was on a different level and we should go to Newmarket. He was right and without him she wouldn’t have even run."

Fleeting Spirit: winner of the July Cup in 2009 Credit: Cranham Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

After a spell with Simon and Ed Crisford, Murphy returned to Shalfleet in 2021 to join new incumbent Sean Woods until the end of last year, following which he worked for Richard Spencer.

Woods said: "It’s very sad news. Shaun was with us from the start here at Shalfleet until last October, I believe. He was one of the nicest people you could ever meet and a very good rider. We never had a cross word, he never let us down and was a great work rider as well as a great horseman.

"It’s terribly sad, he was with us in December for a get-together and we saw him again only in February when he was sorting things out in his own life.”

Murphy is survived by his wife, Marie, who is assistant to trainer Charlie Appleby, as well as daughter Tara and son Cian. The latter is a conditional jockey for Lucy Wadham and recently rode his first winner under rules at Fakenham.

Jeremy Noseda: "During my time, I would challenge that there was a better work-rider than Shaun in Newmarket" Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Lisa Hancock of the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) said: “Shaun and his family are very well-known in Newmarket and he was a familiar figure in the town and on the gallops. We're devastated and appreciate the impact that it has on many in the town. Obviously Shaun’s son Cian is a jockey now and we'll be giving him our support."

BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea said: "All of us at the BHA are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Shaun Murphy and we send our love and support to Shaun’s family and his children at this tragic time.

"Shaun was a man who dedicated so much of his life to racing and was a well-known and popular figure in the Newmarket community, having worked for a number of yards in the town. I know this loss is being felt keenly there and our condolences also go to his friends and former colleagues."

His funeral will be held at the Church of Mary and St John in Ballincollig, Cork on Saturday at 10am.