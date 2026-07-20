'He was an icon across sport' - racing pays tribute to football legend Kevin Keegan after his death aged 75

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Kevin Keegan was remembered as an "icon across the world" by Adrian Nicholls, who rode for the legendary English footballer, manager and successful racehorse owner.

Keegan, who revealed he had stage four cancer last month before his death on Monday aged 75, was one of England's most decorated footballers and won the First Division title three times, the UEFA Cup twice and European Cup once while playing for Liverpool. He was also a dual Ballon d'Or winner when with German side Hamburg.

After retiring as a player, Keegan had a successful managerial career, and nearly won the 1995-96 Premier League with Newcastle, who were 12 points clear at one stage before finishing second.

He also managed England between February 1999 and October 2000, as well as Fulham and Manchester City.

Keegan was an avid racing fan and co-owned dual Ayr Gold Cup winner Funfair Wane alongside his wife, Jean, who bred the horse.

Funfair Wane was also part-owned by the late trainer, David 'Dandy' Nicholls. The gelding first won the Ayr highlight in 2002 under the trainer's son, Adrian, before regaining his title two years later when ridden by Paul Doe.

Adrian Nicholls said: "It's very sad news. Kevin was a cool customer on the football field, but for me as a jockey, he could have picked up a much higher-profile jockey to ride him, but kept me on for my dad.

"It was cool for me to ride for such a big name in sport – he was an icon across the world."

Funfair Wane's first Ayr Gold Cup triumph typified his trainer's special ability with sprinters.

Nicholls said: "We got Funfair Wane off Mick Channon and he won two Ayr Gold Cups. I won on him as a three-year-old and he was nearly top weight, which was some achievement.

"He was a very good horse, but he was highly strung, so fair play to Kevin and his wife; they let Dandy carefully do his own thing with him, and my old man was a genius with those kind of horses."

As well as Funfair Wane, Keegan co-owned and subsequently had horses with his former Southampton team-mate Channon, who became a trainer following his retirement from football.

Keegan was also the manager of the European team at the Shergar Cup in 2000, when it was held at Ascot for the first time, leading his side to victory.

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