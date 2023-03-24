'He was a real warrior and changed my life' - Grand National hero One For Arthur dies at the age of 14

One For Arthur, who swept to Grand National glory in 2017 for Lucinda Russell, has died from colic at the age of 14.

The stalwart chaser delivered just the second National victory for Scotland with his heroic effort under Derek Fox for Belinda McClung and Deborah Thomson, who raced under the Two Golf Widows banner.

His Grand National triumph came the same year as success in Warwick's Classic Chase and although injury ruled him out of Aintree the following year, he returned in 2019 to finish sixth behind Tiger Roll.

He was set to contest the race once more in 2020 but the Grand National was cancelled due to the pandemic, and he was retired from racing in November that year.

"He taught us so much," Russell said. "He was the springboard for our yard. He was a phenomenal athlete and it was fantastic to be involved with a horse who had such talent.

"He blossomed ahead of his Grand National victory and after he won we had lots of press coming to visit him and he loved it, it was almost as if he took his role very seriously.

"He went back and was sixth in 2019 and we had him ready for the following year before it was cancelled. There was such a sadness there when we realised he would never run in another National. It was almost like the dream came to an end but it didn't, it went on in his retirement."

One For Arthur went on to a second career in the show ring under Aisling Dwan, daughter of the Grand National winner's breeder John. He competed at the Dublin Horse Show in August alongside Tiger Roll before before returning to Scotland to take part in hunter trials in the care of his former work-rider Ailsa McClung.

One For Arthur returns home after his Grand National success with Peter Scudamore, Jaimie Duff and Lucinda Russell Credit: John Grossick

"He continued to give such joy to people after racing," Russell said. "He went back to Ireland to John Dwan and I have a lovely photo of Arthur meeting his dam Nonnetia. Aisling took him to the Dublin Horse Show last year and I went to see him alongside the Golf Widows.

"It was so lovely, he took us such places and we honoured him by going to see him there. He was actually rather badly behaved that day, but it was just great to watch him again.

"He came back to Dumfries just before Christmas to Ailsa and she took him out hunting and cross country – he absolutely loved it. While our dream of Aintree finished in 2020, he still gave people so much happiness and joy."

While One For Arthur finished his race career with seven victories and £622,437 in prize-money, he will be most fondly remembered by those who knew him for his gentle and professional demeanour, with his heroics on the racecourse ensuring his legacy lives on at Arlary House Stables.

"He was so brave and yet back at home he was such a kind horse," Russell said.

"We had all these amazing people write to us after his Grand National win, he touched so many people's lives. Everyone who met him loved him, and he enjoyed his status as a celebrity.

"He was a real warrior and changed my life. He changed the whole course of the yard here."

