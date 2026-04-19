'He was a hero of all of ours, not just as a trainer but as a sportsman' - hundreds turn out to pay tribute to Ian Balding

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The words love, strength and genuineness echoed around a famous Kingsclere yard on Sunday morning as a crowd of 400-plus, which included plenty of racing royalty past and present, came to share their memories of Ian Balding, who died in January aged 87.

Balding, who was born in New Jersey, enjoyed a colourful life, cementing a place as an all-time great in the sport with numerous major triumphs.

After a fruitful spell as a rider, which included a Cheltenham Festival victory with Time in the 1963 National Hunt Chase, he was assistant to Herbert Blagrave, his brother Toby Balding and Peter Hastings-Bass, before starting training in 1964.

Success quickly followed. He won the Coventry Stakes with Silly Season that same year, but it was the legendary Mill Reef who really put his name on the map in 1971.

In a year Balding was crowned champion trainer, Mill Reef won the Greenham Stakes, Derby, Eclipse, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. He was the horse of a lifetime.

His two children, Andrew and Clare, gave a beautiful tribute to their Classic-winning father, sharing memories of their childhood and the wonderful tales that followed. It was full of humour, emotion and love, everything Ian had in abundance.

Speaking after the memorial service, when the stories continued, Andrew Balding said: "He was a role model, and in so many different parts of his life, and people have really made the effort today. It's heart-warming, and we feel very blessed that we got nice weather and that so many people turned up."

The scene at the memorial to Ian Balding at Kingsclere

Many racing greats were in attendance, including Frankie Dettori, whose early memories of Ian were teaming up with him when riding three-time Group 1 winner Lochsong on 13 occasions.

Dettori said: "He was one of the first people to give me a big break with Lochsong. Of course, I came from Luca's [Cumani], and I was his apprentice, but to have that horse come into my career was unbelievable.

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"I spent many evenings with Ian, and was part of the team. He was also part of my first introduction with the Queen, because he trained for her, and I also rode for her. He was a man's man, and I really enjoyed his company."

Dettori added: "He expected you to be at your best, and he always gave young jockeys a chance; his record of bringing them through Kingsclere is second to none. I absolutely loved the man, and what a brilliant turnout there is here.

"I was here as a young boy in my early 20s, and he was a great teacher. He always had full confidence in young riders, and for that I'll always be grateful."

Past and present Kingsclere apprentices at Ian Balding's memorial service on Sunday Credit: Phil Cannings

Ralph Beckett purchased Kimpton Down Stables in Hampshire in 2010, taking over from Ian's brother Toby, and he paid tribute to a man he looked up to in his early days as a trainer.

He said: "He was a hero of all of ours, not just as a trainer but as a sportsman. He did extraordinary things.

"Only he knows how much influence he had on his brother when we were buying Kimpton. At one point, Toby was having second thoughts, but Ian batted for me, and I was always hugely grateful for that."

One snippet from a reading during the service perhaps said it best: "The measure of a man is not determined by his show of outward strength, or the volume of his voice. It is seen rather in terms of the love he has for his family and for everyone, and the fun, laughter, joy and happiness he gives."

Read more:

Clare Balding pays tribute to 'one of a kind' father Ian Balding after death of Mill Reef's trainer aged 87

Ian Balding remembered at Newcastle as Mill Reef silks carried to success with Level Look