Britain
premium

'He should take some beating' - owner John Hales hoping to replicate Cheltenham success with strong Aintree team

Harry Skelton with John Hales and Protektorat after the Ryanair
John Hales with Ryanair winner Protektorat last weekCredit: Patrick McCann

Leading owner John Hales said he cannot wait to send two of his hottest young prospects to Aintree next month as he bids to replicate his success at last week's Cheltenham Festival.

Hales landed the Pertemps Network Final with 25-1 shot Monmiral last Thursday before Protektorat followed up in the next race when powering clear in the Ryanair Chase for in-form trainer Dan Skelton. Both winners, owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason, Hales and his daughter Lisa, are expected to line up at Aintree, where exciting hurdlers Kalif Du Berlais and Caldwell Potter are also intended runners.

"It was an incredible week," said Hales. "I have to congratulate the respective trainers because both horses have been a little bit of a disappointment this season, but Protektorat came back and produced a brilliant jumping display back in trip and it was an excellent performance from Monmiral for Paul Nicholls. Sir Alex Ferguson had never had a winner at Cheltenham but two came along in quick succession.

Jonathan HardingReporter

Published on 20 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 16:30, 20 March 2024

