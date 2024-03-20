'He should take some beating' - owner John Hales hoping to replicate Cheltenham success with strong Aintree team
Leading owner John Hales said he cannot wait to send two of his hottest young prospects to Aintree next month as he bids to replicate his success at last week's Cheltenham Festival.
Hales landed the Pertemps Network Final with 25-1 shot Monmiral last Thursday before Protektorat followed up in the next race when powering clear in the Ryanair Chase for in-form trainer Dan Skelton. Both winners, owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason, Hales and his daughter Lisa, are expected to line up at Aintree, where exciting hurdlers Kalif Du Berlais and Caldwell Potter are also intended runners.
"It was an incredible week," said Hales. "I have to congratulate the respective trainers because both horses have been a little bit of a disappointment this season, but Protektorat came back and produced a brilliant jumping display back in trip and it was an excellent performance from Monmiral for Paul Nicholls. Sir Alex Ferguson had never had a winner at Cheltenham but two came along in quick succession.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 20 March 2024inBritain
Last updated 16:30, 20 March 2024
- James Doyle rides out for Roger Varian and aims to return from injury next week with Dubai in his sights
- Southwell: 2,000 Guineas dark horse Night Raider as short as 10-1 for Newmarket Classic after second dominant win
- Ben Coen takes advantage of rider-restricted meeting conditions - and could visit Britain more regularly this season
- 'We all want these big days' - Paddy Bradley booked for Lincoln ride on last year's winner Migration
- Racing Foundation gave more than £3 million in grants to charitable causes in 2023
- James Doyle rides out for Roger Varian and aims to return from injury next week with Dubai in his sights
- Southwell: 2,000 Guineas dark horse Night Raider as short as 10-1 for Newmarket Classic after second dominant win
- Ben Coen takes advantage of rider-restricted meeting conditions - and could visit Britain more regularly this season
- 'We all want these big days' - Paddy Bradley booked for Lincoln ride on last year's winner Migration
- Racing Foundation gave more than £3 million in grants to charitable causes in 2023