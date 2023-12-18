'He should be even-money' - John Gosden backs Frankie Dettori to be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

John Gosden has backed Frankie Dettori in his bid to be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Tuesday night and claimed the superstar jockey should be favourite for the prestigious award.

Gosden believes Dettori's unique longevity in racing would make him a worthy winner and feels his former stable jockey's position as fourth in the betting at odds of 25-1 with Coral is wide of the mark.

He said: "I think Frankie should be even-money to win it on the basis of being consistently top-class over 35 years. It's a great achievement that his name is there but the key is to remain at the top – that is what is so unique. It doesn't happen in many athletic activities."

Gosden, a longtime mentor to Dettori, provided many of the highlights of the jockey's farewell domestic season in 2023 alongside his son Thady, including a Classic winner in Soul Sister and multiple Group 1 wins from the likes of Mostahdaf and Inspiral.

His Clarehaven stable also provided one leg of Dettori's double on his final day of riding in Britain when Trawlerman won the Group 2 Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day at Ascot in October.

Dettori, who will soon be based in the US, recently appeared on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia and was the first celebrity to leave the jungle.

Gosden added: "I certainly fancy his chances more for Sports Personality of the Year than I did for the jungle, put it that way."

The England women's goalkeeper Mary Earps is 1-8 with Coral to win the trophy, with cricketer Stuart Broad next best at 8-1 and heptathlete Katarina Johnson Thompson 16-1. After Dettori, who finished third in 1996, the other contenders are wheelchair tennis champion Alfie Hewett (40-1) and golfer Rory McIlroy (100-1).

Many feel that even the rider's inclusion is good for racing. His former weighing room colleague-turned broadcaster Jason Weaver said: "We all know what a great season Frankie had to round off his career over here and it's great for racing that he's been nominated again.

"I think he was third in 1996 and I remember there was a massive drive when AP McCoy won it in 2010, so it's nice that we are involved once more."

Weaver added: "He's got a mountain to climb looking at the opposition and he was first out of the jungle, which may tell you where we're at but hopefully he can do racing proud once again."

Derby-winning jockey-turned Racing TV pundit Martin Dwyer also thinks racing can be proud of Dettori making the final six ahead of some more familiar sporting names.

He said: "For Frankie to be nominated is amazing really. Hollie Doyle was nominated last year and it's brilliant he's flying the flag for our sport yet again. When you think that his name is in the hat and others such as Ronnie O'Sullivan are not that is a big thing in itself."

He added: "Whether he'll be winning in it is another matter, but in our world he's a superstar."

The Sports Personality of the Year ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC1, the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 7.00pm on Tuesday, December 19. Voting will be open during the show by phone or through the BBC Sport website .

2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Coral: 1-8 Mary Earps, 8-1 Stuart Broad, 16 Katarina Johnson-Thompson, 25 Frankie Dettori, 40 Alfie Hewett, 100 Rory McIlroy

