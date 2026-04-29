'He ran 70 times, which is a massive number for any horse' - Bamapour, history-maker for Martin Pipe, dies aged 36

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The horse who gave Martin Pipe a record 2,645th winner over jumps, eclipsing the mark set by Arthur Stephenson when scoring at Newton Abbot on August 30 1999, has died at the grand old age of 36.

Bamapour was retired from the Pipe yard the following year and spent 27 years in the care of the family of owner Don Charlesworth.

For the vast majority of that time he was looked after in Cheshire by Charlesworth's daughter Jackie Beard, and was still in fine form when featuring in a film made for Bangor racecourse this year.

"He ran 70 times which is a massive number for any horse," said Beard. "My dad bought 'Bam' a couple of years before he retired and had a few wins with him.

"He must have bought him in around 1998 so he’s been in the family a long time, and he’s been a true hero. He had a few times in the limelight in his racing career, what with Martin Pipe breaking the record, while I think AP McCoy picked up a couple of whip bans on him and that was part of the story along the way to redesigning the whip."

Bred by the Aga Khan, Bamapour was connected to the 20-time champion jockey in more ways than one, having originally run for Michael Cunningham in the colours of Michael Hilary Burke, whose daughter Chanelle – the future Mrs McCoy – steered him to success in the Arthur Guinness Flat Race on Galway Hurdle day in 1995.

Bamapour's longevity was all the more remarkable given the way his racing career came to an end.

Beard said: "He began to lose interest in racing and when we had him checked out he was suffering from kissing spines. I think he was only about the 50th horse in the country to have that operation, carried out by Ben Cole, who was very eminent in the field, and after a few months' recuperation with Dad down in Cornwall, it was felt that, as he had such a placid, even lazy, temperament, he would be suitable to come to us in Cheshire as a hack.

Bamapour pictured in Cheshire at the age of 36 Credit: Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse

"He wasn’t raced until he was four and I always felt that gave his bones a chance to strengthen, while he always had good confirmation, all of which stood him in good stead. He never had an injury during his racing career and really worked out how to look after himself over the years."

After many years of showing, dressage and being a happy hack, Bamapour showed signs of stiffness in front at the end of last week and, following a couple of visits from Uttoxeter racecourse farrier Charlie Walker – who had looked after the horse's feet for 27 years – and a subsequent loss of appetite, Beard was left with little option but to do her old friend one last kindness.

"The thing with 'Bam' is he was always a massive eater and so we had to take the decision to put him to sleep," she said. "We had no idea how much fun we would get and how long he would be with us.

Bamapour during his showing days Credit: Jackie Beard

"Dad had one or two horses afterwards, but Bamapour was his little treasure, and that’s why we kept him in the family. He had a really nice personality and everyone who met him seemed to fall in love with him. He was gentle and kind but also with a sense of fun."

Although achieving a peak Racing Post Rating of 128, Bamapour scored in 15 of his 70 races and, alongside 11 wins under McCoy, other jockeys to visit the winner's enclosure aboard him included Paul Carberry and Richard Johnson.

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