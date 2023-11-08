Racing Post logo
'He loves Aintree' - Gesskille solidifies position as Grand Sefton favourite with connections confident of a big run

Gesskille (near side): up in trip in the Becher Chase
Gesskille (near side) goes down narrowly to Al Dancer in the 2022 Grand Sefton at Aintree

Gesskille has hardened as the 7-2 favourite with the sponsors BoyleSports to record a first success over the Aintree Grand National course in Saturday's Grand Sefton Chase, a race in which he was beaten a nose 12 months ago.

His conqueror that day was Al Dancer - a notable absentee at the six-day confirmation stage - while French import Gesskille confirmed his ability over the unique fences when runner-up to Ashtown Lad in the Becher Chase the following month.

Since moving to Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's Cheshire base from Francois Nicolle, Gesskille has mixed trips to Liverpool in with some successful raids to Auteuil, most recently landing a Listed chase there in September.

Lewis PorteousReporter
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 8 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 09:08, 8 November 2023

